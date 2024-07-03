Elderly woman fighting for her life after being struck by car in Żebbuġ

An elderly woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Ħaż-Żebbuġ on Wednesday morning.

Police said that a 78-year-old woman who resides in Ħaż-Żabbar was hit by a Peugeot 307 in Vjal il-Ħelsien, Ħaż-Żebbuġ. The car was driven by a 20-year-old Syrian man who lives in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

The victem was aided by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.