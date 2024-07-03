Six individuals, two companies were meant to be arraigned over Vitals deal on Wednesday

The police have attempted to charge a further eight individuals and companies today over the government’s fraudulent hospitals deal with Vitals Global Healthcare.

Swiss companies Accutor AG, Spring Healthcare Services AG and their legal representatives, Wasay Attaoul Bhatti, 39, Kamal Sharma, 38, Lujo Mikulicic, 39, Tyrone Robert Kirkwood Greenshields, Hamid Chaudry, Ahmed Ibtesam, were meant to be charged with aiding and abetting the bribery of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat while he was in Office, as well as his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and Minister Konrad Mizzi.

A number of other charges relating to money laundering, criminal conspiracy, and aiding and abetting Muscat, Mizzi, Schembri, Shaukat Ali, Asad Shaukat Ali, Wajid Shaukat Ali and Ram Tumuluri to commit the crime of trading in influence were also filed.

Only Bhatti and the companies he represents: Accutor and Spring Healthcare Services appeared in court before magistrate Leonard Caurana today; however.

The prosecution explained that they had been unable to serve the summons on the other defendants.

Sri Ram Tumuluri was supposed to be amongst the defendants being charged today, but had also proved difficult to serve with a summons, the court was told. Similar explanations were given with regards to the absence of Tamal Sharma and Tyrone Greenshields

Sharma had been mentioned in the magisterial inquiry as having heard a third party say that Muscat was being paid millions every year for the concession of the three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

Bhatti, Accutor and Spring Healthcare entered not guilty pleas to the charges against them.

The prosecutors alleged that Bhatti had helped facilitate the payments of bribes to Muscat, Mizzi and Schembri, and that he had assisted Shaukat Ali and Sri Ram Tumuluri in their negotiations.

Prosecutors requested a €9 million freezing order over Bhatti’s assets.

Italian businessman Giusepe Domizio Musarella, 59, was also arraigned in court today, accused of money laundering, fraud and making false declarations to a public authority. Prosecutors say he purchased a Cyclotron through Mtrace, a company that had just been set up, and which was subsequently sold to Vitals.

Musarella pleaded not guilty, his lawyers arguing that he was a legitimate businessman who had been dragged into the sordid deal.

The court upheld a request for a freezing order against Musarella for the sum of €62,500.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Jessica Formosa assisted Wasay Attaoul Bhatti. Lawyer Veronique Dalli appeared for Musarella.

Prosecutors Francesco Refalo, Shelby Aquilina and Rebekah Spiteri are representing the office of the Attorney General, assisting police superintendent Hubert Cini and Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg.