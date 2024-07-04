Motorcyclist grievously injured in Għarb traffic accident

A 47-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured after he was involved in a traffic collision in Gozo.

The police said the accident happened at around 10:30am in Triq l-Għarb, Għarb on Thursday morning.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed the 47-year-old, who resides in Għarb, was driving a Honda motorcycle, which was involved in a collision with a Kia car driven by a 50-year-old Canadian.

The motorcyclist was admitted to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.