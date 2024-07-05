Boy at risk of dying after two-storey fall from window

A nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he fell two storeys from a window in Luqa.

Police said that the accident happened at around 8:15pm on Thursday in Triq Wied in-Noqor, Luqa. Preliminary investigations show that the boy fell two storeys from a window in a residence.

The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he would later be certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched an inquiry as police investigations are still ongoing.