Swimmer rescued at Daħlet Qorrot still in serious condition, police say

A 39 year-old man from Rabat in Gozo is in a serious condition in hospital after almost drowning yesterday.

The police said that the man had found himself in difficulty whilst swimming in the sea near Daħlet Qorrot. Bystanders brought the man ashore and administered first aid. They had alerted the emergency services at around 5:30pm..

Police officers and a medical team were dispatched to the scene and the man was then taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. His condition was later classified as serious.

Duty Magistrate Simone Grech appointed an inquiry into the incident, which is also being investigated by the police.