One diver dead, second hospitalised after incident off Żonqor

A scuba diver has died and another is in a serious condition following an incident on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Police, the Armed Forces of Malta had answered a distress call 1.4miles off the coast of Żonqor, Marsaskala at around 10:30.

Initial investigations carried out by the police, who appear to have only been informed two hours later, indicate that the AFM patrol boat had rescued the pair of divers, who have not yet been identified, from another boat.

A medical team administered first aid to the men as soon as they arrived on dry land, and they were then rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Unfortunately, one of the divers was declared dead shortly afterwards. The other man is in a serious condition.

The police are investigating the incident, which is also the subject of a magisterial inquiry.