A court on Monday dismissed a defamation case by former ABBA leader Ivan Grech Mintoff against ADPD over media articles which claimed he acted “inappropriately” when attending a children’s event.

The libel case was opened after the ADPD had claimed Grech Mintoff had behaved inappropriately when he visited a children's performance on gender fluidity.

In March 2023, the ADPD's Mina Jack Tolu had requested the Commissioner for Children to investigate Christian conservative party ABBA and their leader Ivan Grech Mintoff. The issue revolved around a "multidisciplinary performance aimed at teaching youngsters about gender fluidity," as described by Żigużajg.

At the time, Mina Jack Tolu said they were shocked to learn that play organisers had to hire security personnel due to the presence at prior showings of members of Partit Abba, who also recorded the play and workshop and asked questions to the children present.

This prompted Ivan Grech Mintoff, who has since been publicly chastised by his party's own secretary general, to file a libel suit against the ADPD.

The case was dismissed, as the court noted that as a party leader, Grech Mintoff is open to wider scrutiny.

Lawyer Emma Portelli Bonnici represented Mina Jack Tolu, lawyer Désirée Attard represented Sandra Gauci, and lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia represented Ralph Cassar.