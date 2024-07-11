Shaukat Ali and his wife can stand trial, court decrees

A court has decreed that there is sufficient evidence to indict Shaukat Ali Chaudry and his wife Asia Parveen Shaukat.

In a 10-minute sitting on Thursday, Magistrate Rachel Montebello read out the decree in the presence of the accused couple. Both of the accused pleaded not guilty.

Similarly, Shaukat Ali’s son, Shaukat Asad Ali was also indicted in relation to the fraudulent Vitals concession earlier in July.

The 73-year-old Pakistani businessman is accused of money laundering, trading in influence, misappropriation, promotion and active participation in a criminal organisation and corruption.

MaltaToday had reported that Ali, along with former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, were central to the multi-million fraudulent hospitals concession. Investigators believed that Shaukat Ali’s family was rewarded with huge consultancy fees when Steward was to take over Vitals as concessionaires of the hospital – as much as €480,000.

The payments to Shaukat Ali were made two weeks before Steward Healthcare International – the international arm that took over the concession – signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to take over the hospitals concession.

The next sitting will take place on 11 September at 10:00am.