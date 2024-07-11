Judge dismisses PN’s request for court to force State Advocate to recover Vitals money

Judge Toni Abela has dismissed a request by Opposition leader Bernard Grech and MP Adrian Delia to force the State Advocate to recover defrauded funds from the corrupt hospitals’ deal.

In his judgment, Abela ruled it was not the court’s competence to tell the State Advocate what to do.

The case was initiated late last year following a court ruling that annulled the hospitals deal, calling it fraudulent.

The Opposition MPs wanted the court to order the State Advocate to recover up to €400 million in taxpayer funds that were paid to the concessionaires of the deal – Vitals at first and Steward later.

In a brief statement outside the law courts just after the judgment was delivered, Grech said it was now up to the State Advocate to initiate any legal proceedings to recover funds that were spent fraudulently. He criticised the government for its failure to take the necessary action to recoup the money that was passed on to the private companies.

He said the PN would be studying the judgment to determine what the next course of action could be.

