Man, 57, dies after fall from ladder in Rabat, Gozo

A 57-year-old man living in Fontana, Gozo, tragically lost his life after falling from a ladder. The incident occurred at around 9:45a, at a farm in the outskirts of Rabat, Gozo.

A medical team was called to assist. Unfortunately, the man was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Dr. Simone Grech was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry. Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.