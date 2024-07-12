Man, 57, dies after fall from ladder in Rabat, Gozo

menu

57-year-old Fontana man dies on the spot after falling from ladder at Rabat farm

matthew_vella
12 July 2024, 2:01pm
by Matthew Vella

A 57-year-old man living in Fontana, Gozo, tragically lost his life after falling from a ladder. The incident occurred at  around 9:45a, at a farm in the outskirts of Rabat, Gozo.

A medical team was called to assist. Unfortunately, the man was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Dr. Simone Grech was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry. Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Matthew Vella
