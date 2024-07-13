Police stop driver for contravening traffic rules, find 90g of cannabis in car

A 23 year-old man will be arraigned in court on drug trafficking charges this morning, after he was stopped by the police while driving against the direction of traffic in Valletta.

In a statement, the police said that at around 4pm onThursday, officers noticed a vehicle driving the wrong way up Triq Melita while on a routine patrol, stopping the car to issue a penalty notice.

But alerted by the driver’s behaviour, the officers started to suspect that he might be hiding something in the car. When a search was conducted, the driver was found to be carrying around 90 grams of a substance suspected to be cannabis and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning and a magisterial inquiry has been appointed.