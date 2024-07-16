[LIVE] Fearne, Scicluna back in court as Vitals proceedings continue
Fearne, Scicluna and 13 others are contesting the criminal charges against them in connection with the fraudulent Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals’ deal
Former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna are back in court today, as the compilation of evidence against them continues.
Fearne, Scicluna and 13 others are contesting the criminal charges against them in connection with the fraudulent Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals’ deal.
Last week, Cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol had testified and confirmed a Cabinet decision taken on 1 October, 2019, in which then-finance minister Edward Scicluna had clarified that no additional payments be made to Steward Healthcare without express Cabinet approval.
The court would eventually have to decide whether there was sufficient prima facie evidence to merit trial on indictment, so the court was listening to the evidence in order to sift through it.
Debono tells the court that the recent acquittal of Alec Baldwin in the US was about the rule of disclosure. Ali Sadr was also acquitted abroad over lack of disclosure. “Here, we mention the rule of disclosure and it’s like we’re talking about outer space.” Matthew Farrugia
There was a two-pronged constitutional issue that was “looming large” over this case, Debono said: legal privilege and a suspect’s right to legal assistance.
“But with all due respect to the prosecution there is nothing to interpret- this is a company which is a suspect, it is clear.”
Matthew Farrugia
In truth, there is no need to interpret search warrants, Refalo tells the court. “But this court must recognise that its function is only to compile evidence. If it were to uphold the defence’s request it would be acting beyond the scope of its legal powers. If anything, this is an issue that should be raised at a later stage, not now. It can never be upheld.”
Matthew Farrugia
Frendo is called back to the stand and asked to read out the search warrants, which he does.
The court points out to him that the articles of the law specified in the warrant include offences related to bribery and trading in influence.
“When I carried out the search there, they weren’t suspects at that point. They had information which could be useful to an investigation.” the witness insists.
Debono asks the witness to confirm that the wording of the warrant didn’t imply to him that the subjects of the search were suspects. The question is prohibited as it is a direct question.
As defence lawyer for DF Advocates, Kevin Deguara, Debono says he has no further questions and proceeds to dictate a request that all evidence seized as a result of the search warrants must be expunged “as they are a result of a breach, a very clear breach of the criminal law.”
“I have been working in court for 24 years and with all due respect a search means you’re a suspect. That triggers the right to legal assistance and other rights,” argues the lawyer, insisting that the wording of the search warrant clearly implied that the subjects were also suspects.
Lawyer Michael Sciriha describes lawyer-client privilege as “like the seal of Confession” and was a protection not only for the lawyer, but also for the client. Matthew Farrugia
The Court cuts Debono short. “We are not going to keep going around in circles. If these are not the answers you are looking for, we cannot influence the witness in his testimony.” Debono protests that the witness was “contradicting a court document.”
He submits that it is “very serious that the warrant is clearly about a suspicion of a crime and as soon as it became a suspect it had to be given the rights of a suspect, which were not given and so I will be requesting the expunging of the evidence.”
Everything seized had been seized illegally, argues Debono. Matthew Farrugia
Magistrate: He has already said twice that there was no suspect at the time. Do you want me to tell him how to testify? Debono raises his voice and protests at the court, saying that the court must direct the witness to tell the truth. Magistrate Caruana: “One, don’t shout at me. Two, stop arguing with the court” Debono continues to protest, but in a more subdued manner. Matthew Farrugia
The lawyer asks Frendo whether his officers had seized items from Jean Carl Farrugia’s desk. The witness confirms, as the office was open and adds that Kevin Deguara had been present for the search. Matthew Farrugia
The magistrate interrupts Debono after he begins arguing with the witness. Matthew Farrugia
“As far as I was concerned, they were found in the offices of DF Consultancy Services Ltd and the warrant specified that we were to seize every document from there, not to ascertain which company it belonged to.” Matthew Farrugia
The Magistrate points out to the lawyer that he had essentially been asking the same question for the past 30 minutes. Debono replies by telling the court that as soon as Frendo leaves the witness stand, he will be asking that all the evidence mentioned by the witness be expunged from the proceedings. Matthew Farrugia
Its letterhead reads “DF Advocates,” points out the lawyer.
The witness replies that the filename matched one of the keywords. “It has DF Advocates, Deguara Farrugia, written on it. It also mentions Shapoorji Malta Ltd, which is one of the keywords I was ordered to seize.”
He insists that the instructions from the magistrate were that if the police found any document featuring one of the keywords of the list, it was to be seized. Matthew Farrugia
"Did you distinguish between DF Advocates and DF Consultancy Services Ltd?" Debono asks. "I didn't mention DF Advocates today," Frendo replies. "If I suggest that the files had 'DF Advocates' written on them?" Debono asks. The witness reiterates that the searches were for DF Consultancy Ltd, adding that he hadn’t seen the seizure forms to confirm what had been seized.
Prosecutor Giancarlo Refalo points out that the witness had been carrying out the orders of the inquiring magistrate and that therefore this line of questioning was superfluous. Matthew Farrugia
On the client privilege issue, Frendo replied: “The magistrate issued a warrant and the police have to carry it out.”
He confirmed that he had explained to Deguara that the police were assisting in a magisterial inquiry, at the time.
There may have been some communication with the magistrate during the search, to clarify questions about client privilege, said the witness in reply to another question. Matthew Farrugia
Frendo: it was a search warrant. If they were suspects at the time they would have been arrested. Matthew Farrugia
Witness: I had been in ECU at the time and had been assigned to carry out searches at DF Advocates offices and lawyer Jean Carl Farrugia.
Debono corrects the witness, telling him Farrugia was not mentioned in the warrant. The witness reads from the warrant which states that Farrugia’s residence was also to be searched.
Debono: but in his capacity as DF director…..You do know the distinction between juridical and physical persons right?
Farrugia had been abroad at the time, said the witness when asked whether he was spoken to.
A separate team was searching Kevin Deguara’s residence at the same time, he told the lawyer, who suggested that Deguara was not mentioned in the warrant. The witness replied that he was not briefed on the other searches.
Matthew Farrugia