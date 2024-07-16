[LIVE] Fearne, Scicluna back in court as Vitals proceedings continue

Former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna are back in court today, as the compilation of evidence against them continues.

Fearne, Scicluna and 13 others are contesting the criminal charges against them in connection with the fraudulent Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals’ deal.

Last week, Cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol had testified and confirmed a Cabinet decision taken on 1 October, 2019, in which then-finance minister Edward Scicluna had clarified that no additional payments be made to Steward Healthcare without express Cabinet approval.