[LIVE] Fearne, Scicluna back in court as Vitals proceedings continue

matthew_agius
16 July 2024, 9:50am
by Matthew Agius

Former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna are back in court today, as the compilation of evidence against them continues.

Fearne, Scicluna and 13 others are contesting the criminal charges against them in connection with the fraudulent Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals’ deal.

Last week, Cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol had testified and confirmed a Cabinet decision taken on 1 October, 2019, in which then-finance minister Edward Scicluna had clarified that no additional payments be made to Steward Healthcare without express Cabinet approval. 

11:03 Lawyer Franco Galea submits that while it is true that this court is compiling evidence, it has the power to declare evidence inadmissible or irrelevant. “Not just the power, but an obligation to do so.”

The court would eventually have to decide whether there was sufficient prima facie evidence to merit trial on indictment, so the court was listening to the evidence in order to sift through it.

Debono tells the court that the recent acquittal of Alec Baldwin in the US was about the rule of disclosure. Ali Sadr was also acquitted abroad over lack of disclosure. “Here, we mention the rule of disclosure and it’s like we’re talking about outer space.” Matthew Farrugia
11:00 Debono submits that it is not a matter of interpretation of a search warrant because the wording is clear. The issue is that the suspect status is triggered immediately.

There was a two-pronged constitutional issue that was “looming large” over this case, Debono said: legal privilege and a suspect’s right to legal assistance.

“But with all due respect to the prosecution there is nothing to interpret- this is a company which is a suspect, it is clear.”

 Matthew Farrugia
10:56 The prosecution objects to the defence’s request, arguing that at this stage the court has the function of compiling evidence and therefore lacks the authority to expunge any document from the case file.

In truth, there is no need to interpret search warrants, Refalo tells the court. “But this court must recognise that its function is only to compile evidence. If it were to uphold the defence’s request it would be acting beyond the scope of its legal powers. If anything, this is an issue that should be raised at a later stage, not now. It can never be upheld.”

 Matthew Farrugia
10:55 Lawyer Ezekiel Psaila explains to the court that the files for each company were segregated at the DF offices.

Frendo is called back to the stand and asked to read out the search warrants, which he does.

The court points out to him that the articles of the law specified in the warrant include offences related to bribery and trading in influence.

“When I carried out the search there, they weren’t suspects at that point. They had information which could be useful to an investigation.” the witness insists.

Debono asks the witness to confirm that the wording of the warrant didn’t imply to him that the subjects of the search were suspects. The question is prohibited as it is a direct question.

As defence lawyer for DF Advocates, Kevin Deguara, Debono says he has no further questions and proceeds to dictate a request that all evidence seized as a result of the search warrants must be expunged “as they are a result of a breach, a very clear breach of the criminal law.”

“I have been working in court for 24 years and with all due respect a search means you’re a suspect. That triggers the right to legal assistance and other rights,” argues the lawyer, insisting that the wording of the search warrant clearly implied that the subjects were also suspects.

Lawyer Michael Sciriha describes lawyer-client privilege as “like the seal of Confession” and was a protection not only for the lawyer, but also for the client. Matthew Farrugia
10:40 The witness reads from the warrant and then explains “no physical person was a suspect at the time. The company DF Consultants Ltd was the subject of the warrant.”

The Court cuts Debono short. “We are not going to keep going around in circles. If these are not the answers you are looking for, we cannot influence the witness in his testimony.” Debono protests that the witness was “contradicting a court document.”

He submits that it is “very serious that the warrant is clearly about a suspicion of a crime and as soon as it became a suspect it had to be given the rights of a suspect, which were not given and so I will be requesting the expunging of the evidence.”

Everything seized had been seized illegally, argues Debono. Matthew Farrugia
10:34 Debono asks whether there was a suspect at the time. “Did DF Consultancy have suspect status at the time?” He reads from the warrant.

Magistrate: He has already said twice that there was no suspect at the time. Do you want me to tell him how to testify? Debono raises his voice and protests at the court, saying that the court must direct the witness to tell the truth. Magistrate Caruana: “One, don’t shout at me. Two, stop arguing with the court” Debono continues to protest, but in a more subdued manner. Matthew Farrugia
10:29 A document about Bluestone is brought up on screen. One of the keywords supplied by the magistrate was Bluestone, says Frendo.

The lawyer asks Frendo whether his officers had seized items from Jean Carl Farrugia’s desk. The witness confirms, as the office was open and adds that Kevin Deguara had been present for the search. Matthew Farrugia
10:24 Debono continues this tedious exercise with the next two items. Then he asks where the warrant to search Kevin Deguara was.

The magistrate interrupts Debono after he begins arguing with the witness. Matthew Farrugia
10:22 Debono asks whether the item was the property of DF Consultancy Services or DF Advocates.

“As far as I was concerned, they were found in the offices of DF Consultancy Services Ltd and the warrant specified that we were to seize every document from there, not to ascertain which company it belonged to.” Matthew Farrugia
10:19 Debono asks the witness to go through the list of items seized under every seizure note exhibited. Frendo reads the first item, a pen drive. Debono: “Did you ascertain that it belongs to DF Consultancy Services Ltd and not to third parties” Frendo: “What I can confirm is that what had been seized from the office and according to the keywords.”

The Magistrate points out to the lawyer that he had essentially been asking the same question for the past 30 minutes. Debono replies by telling the court that as soon as Frendo leaves the witness stand, he will be asking that all the evidence mentioned by the witness be expunged from the proceedings. Matthew Farrugia
10:15 Debono asks the court to bring up, on the courtroom screens, one of the documents that had been seized by the police.

Its letterhead reads “DF Advocates,” points out the lawyer.

The witness replies that the filename matched one of the keywords. “It has DF Advocates, Deguara Farrugia, written on it. It also mentions Shapoorji Malta Ltd, which is one of the keywords I was ordered to seize.”

He insists that the instructions from the magistrate were that if the police found any document featuring one of the keywords of the list, it was to be seized. Matthew Farrugia
10:08 Debono presses the witness about the distinction between DF Advocates and DF Consultancy Services Ltd. The warrant did not mention DF Advocates and neither was it one of the search keywords, suggests the lawyer.

"Did you distinguish between DF Advocates and DF Consultancy Services Ltd?" Debono asks. "I didn't mention DF Advocates today," Frendo replies. "If I suggest that the files had 'DF Advocates' written on them?" Debono asks. The witness reiterates that the searches were for DF Consultancy Ltd, adding that he hadn’t seen the seizure forms to confirm what had been seized.

Prosecutor Giancarlo Refalo points out that the witness had been carrying out the orders of the inquiring magistrate and that therefore this line of questioning was superfluous. Matthew Farrugia
10:00 Debono asked whether he had taken steps to safeguard client privilege. Frendo replied that the magistrate had provided a number of keywords for them to search for. The police gathered a number of files and computer hardware.

On the client privilege issue, Frendo replied: “The magistrate issued a warrant and the police have to carry it out.”

He confirmed that he had explained to Deguara that the police were assisting in a magisterial inquiry, at the time.

There may have been some communication with the magistrate during the search, to clarify questions about client privilege, said the witness in reply to another question. Matthew Farrugia
09:59 Debono: was Farrugia a suspect at the time? Was Degauara?

Frendo: it was a search warrant. If they were suspects at the time they would have been arrested. Matthew Farrugia
09:59 Next witness is George Frendo a former Police Inspector who served up till Oct 2022. Franco Debono asked about his involvement in searches related to DF Consultancy Services.

Witness: I had been in ECU at the time and had been assigned to carry out searches at DF Advocates offices and lawyer Jean Carl Farrugia.

Debono corrects the witness, telling him Farrugia was not mentioned in the warrant. The witness reads from the warrant which states that Farrugia’s residence was also to be searched.

Debono: but in his capacity as DF director…..You do know the distinction between juridical and physical persons right?

Farrugia had been abroad at the time, said the witness when asked whether he was spoken to.

A separate team was searching Kevin Deguara’s residence at the same time, he told the lawyer, who suggested that Deguara was not mentioned in the warrant. The witness replied that he was not briefed on the other searches.

 Matthew Farrugia
09:54 Lawyer Andrei Vella took the witness stand. He had filed an applicaiton informing the court that he had not been released from professional secrecy. Franco Debono asked whether he had actually asked his client for a release. "No. We have no contact with the client and the privilege is the client’s. We felt we had no right to do so." Vella replied. Magistrate: you knew you had to testify today The witness confirmed the client in question was Gateway solutions ltd. Vella said the firm hadn’t had any contact with the client for several years. Matthew Farrugia
09:53 The first witness is a representative of the treasury department. Most of her testimony was missed because journalists had to look for someone who could open the door that leads to the public gallery. Matthew Farrugia
09:53 Good morning. Matthew Farrugia

Matthew Agius is Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also a Leg...
