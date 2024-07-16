Fearne, Scicluna back in court as defence team raise questions on inquiry experts, evidence

Defence lawyers are expected to attack the credibility of the experts appointed during the magisterial inquiry which led to charges against former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and 13 other defendants.

The compilation of evidence against the 15 defendants, who are accused of fraud and misappropriation, continued before magistrate Leonard Caruana on Tuesday.

Throughout today’s sitting, the defence challenged the admissibility of the evidence gathered by inquiry, with Debono arguing that the search warrant's implications and execution violated legal standards. Prosecutor Giancarlo Refalo countered, asserting that the court's role was to compile evidence, not to adjudicate its legality at this stage.

At one point, the defence asked the court to order that all documents and data that had been seized from DF Consultancy Services Ltd by the police be expunged from the evidence.

Lawyer Andrei Vella was called to the witness stand to give evidence about his client, Gateway Solutions Ltd. But Vella informed the court that he was unable to do so as he had not been released from professional secrecy. He explained that he had not sought his client’s clearance to testify because he had not been in contact with that client for several years, while stressing that the privilege belongs to the client.

Ex-Police Inspector details search procedures

Former Police Inspector George Frendo also provided testimony, responding to questions from lawyer Franco Debono about his involvement in searches at the offices of DF Consultancy Services. Frendo recalled that he had been assigned to search the offices of DF Advocates and lawyer Jean Carl Farrugia.

Debono suggested that Farrugia was not listed in the warrant, but Frendo maintained that it listed his residence, while clarifying that the search was not limited to DF Consultancy Services.

Frendo said that there were no suspects at the time of the search, and that the police had been acting on magistrate-issued warrants to gather evidence, which included files and computer hardware.

When pressed by Debono on whether he had taken steps to protect client privilege, Frendo replied that the inquiring magistrate had provided a list of keywords for the search and so any documents featuring these keywords were seized.

Defence challenges the validity of the evidence

Debono pointed out that the seized items bore the letterhead “DF Advocates,” and not DF Consultancy Services, but Frendo repeated that the police had seized any document matching the keywords provided by the magistrate.

The lawyer argued that the wording of the warrant indicated suspect status, which triggered rights to legal assistance which, he claimed, were not observed. He asked the court to expunge the evidence seized in those searches, asserting that it had been obtained illegally.

Witnesses also detailed the procedural aspects of expert witness appointments and payment structures within the court’s administration system.

Witness Alison Delecia, former PA to Vitals’ corporate director, testified about her work with lawyer Deborah Chappell, adding context to Vitals’ legal operations. Meanwhile, accountant George Gregory gave evidence detailing the financial intricacies of the Vitals agreement, indicating the complex contractual obligations and negotiations involved.

The sitting concluded the defence raised questions about the apparent lack of safeguards in the appointment and vetting of expert witnesses, in what appears to be preparing the ground for them to request that this evidence also be expunged.

Magistrate Caruana adjourned the sitting until tomorrow, for final submissions.