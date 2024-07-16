menu

Fearne, Scicluna back in court as defence team raise questions on inquiry experts, evidence

The defence raised questions about the apparent lack of safeguards in the appointment and vetting of expert witnesses, in what appears to be preparing the ground for them to request that this evidence also be expunged

matthew_agius
16 July 2024, 9:50am
by Matthew Agius
Defence lawyers are expected to attack the credibility of the experts appointed during the magisterial inquiry which led to charges against former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and 13 other defendants.

The compilation of evidence against the 15 defendants, who are accused of fraud and misappropriation, continued before magistrate Leonard Caruana on Tuesday. 

Throughout today’s sitting, the defence challenged the admissibility of the evidence gathered by inquiry, with Debono arguing that the search warrant's implications and execution violated legal standards. Prosecutor Giancarlo Refalo countered, asserting that the court's role was to compile evidence, not to adjudicate its legality at this stage.

At one point, the defence asked the court to order that all documents and data that had been seized from DF Consultancy Services Ltd by the police be expunged from the evidence. 

Lawyer Andrei Vella was called to the witness stand to give evidence about his client, Gateway Solutions Ltd. But Vella informed the court that he was unable to do so as he had not been released from professional secrecy. He explained that he had not sought his client’s clearance to testify because he had not been in contact with that client for several years, while stressing that the privilege belongs to the client.

Ex-Police Inspector details search procedures

Former Police Inspector George Frendo also provided testimony, responding to questions from lawyer Franco Debono about his involvement in searches at the offices of DF Consultancy Services. Frendo recalled that he had been assigned to search the offices of DF Advocates and lawyer Jean Carl Farrugia. 

Debono suggested that Farrugia was not listed in the warrant, but Frendo maintained that it listed his residence, while clarifying that the search was not limited to DF Consultancy Services. 

Frendo said that there were no suspects at the time of the search, and that the police had been acting on magistrate-issued warrants to gather evidence, which included files and computer hardware.

When pressed by Debono on whether he had taken steps to protect client privilege, Frendo replied that the inquiring magistrate had provided a list of keywords for the search and so any documents featuring these keywords were seized. 

Defence challenges the validity of the evidence

Debono pointed out that the seized items bore the letterhead “DF Advocates,” and not DF Consultancy Services, but Frendo repeated that the police had seized any document matching the keywords provided by the magistrate. 

The lawyer argued that the wording of the warrant indicated suspect status, which triggered rights to legal assistance which, he claimed, were not observed. He asked the court to expunge the evidence seized in those searches, asserting that it had been obtained illegally.

Witnesses also detailed the procedural aspects of expert witness appointments and payment structures within the court’s administration system. 

Witness Alison Delecia, former PA to Vitals’ corporate director, testified about her work with lawyer Deborah Chappell, adding context to Vitals’ legal operations. Meanwhile, accountant George Gregory gave evidence detailing the financial intricacies of the Vitals agreement, indicating the complex contractual obligations and negotiations involved.

The sitting concluded the defence raised questions about the apparent lack of safeguards in the appointment and vetting of expert witnesses, in what appears to be preparing the ground for them to request that this evidence also be expunged. 

13:26 The sitting is adjourned till tomorrow 9:00am for final submissions. Matthew Farrugia
13:23 It would be simple to identify the payments to the experts who had only assisted in this inquiry, she says.

The defence limits the request to a list of foreign experts, named in the inquiry. Debono suggests the witness also bring evidence showing how their fees were calculated. “Was it time-based? Opinion?” Sciriha asks.

The defence, which has been preparing the ground to discredit the expert witnesses practically since the arraignment, now appear to be ramping up their efforts.

 Matthew Farrugia
13:16 The sitting resumes. Magistrate Caruana asks the defence what they had decided. Debono said they humbly believed that because the experts are the fulcrum, we need to have insight into their work.” The lawyer suggests that further information could be brought by tomorrow.

Prosecutor Francesco Refalo says he doesn’t want to deprive the defence of any evidence, but questioned the relevance of this information for the purposes of prima facie.

The court asks the witness whether she would be able to obtain this information by 9:30am tomorrow.

“I will try. I have to see what data I have. The experts would not have just one inquiry. I would have to see the payment voucher,” says the witness, explaining that this information was not readily available on the payments database. Matthew Farrugia
13:10 The last witness for today is Marylouise Bugeja, the Court Services Agency's financial controller. Franco Debono asks her to explain who decides how much to pay experts and how they are paid.

“Experts are appointed by the inquiring magistrate. We handle the payments. They are either given a payment voucher or submit an invoice for payment.” “We always ascertain whether the invoice is registered before paying,” adds the witness.

“Once there is a valid voucher or invoice, I will pay. I do not delve into the rates or question the amounts.”

There were different payment rates for experts, which were not always the same, says the witness.

Debono asks her to submit a list of experts assisting inquiries. The magistrate asks whether this information is readily available. It is not, she replies.

The magistrate asks whether this evidence is vital for the purposes of prima facie, or whether it could be submitted at a later stage.

The court suspends the sitting for two minutes to allow the defence to take a joint decision on this.

 Matthew Farrugia
12:58 De Marco asks about the 2017 meetings with Steward’s legal team, held in London, which Gregory had attended. The magistrate tells De Marco to stop asking direct questions to the witness, as this was not in line with criminal procedure. She apologises.

Gregory and lawyer Katrina Borg Cardona had attended, replies the witness. Borg Cardona, who was married to Aaron Mifsud Bonnici, had passed away due to illness in 2021.

Franco Debono asks the witness whether he or anyone else from RSM had been asked to give evidence during the magisterial inquiry. “No.” “Had the police sent for you, maybe?” “No.” “So nobody sent for you to hear your version of events,” asks the lawyer. The witness confirms.

Farrugia Sacco asks whether the negotiation committee had received any information regarding due diligence. “No. Nothing.”

“Had the steering committee received any related reports or studies?” “Neither,” Gregory replies. He steps off the stand. Matthew Farrugia
12:54 “Do you know who appointed Charles Grixti on the Health side of the evaluation committee…” asks De Marco. The witness says he does not, but says that he had been asked to assist due to his medical expertise.

The witness was unable to remember whether the negotiation committee appointed the steering committee but said he imagined it would be so. Matthew Farrugia
12:47 “Were any subsequent meetings held with investors at any legal offices and if so, whose?” asks De Marco. There had been a meeting held at the offices of Ganado Advocates. “This meeting had taken place after this presentation,” he says.

The same presentation shown at OPM had been shown at GA. “Ganado had been guiding us as to how the RFP for the concession was to be issued.” Matthew Farrugia
12:45 Giannella De Marco takes over cross-examination, asking Gregory whether the committee had ever met the potential investors. “I’d be lying if I said I remember. There was a presentation once about the Gozo General Hospital.” That meeting had been held at a “big hall” at the Office of the Prime Minister. “There were many people there. Professionals and people representing the Government.” Matthew Farrugia
12:45 No minutes were kept of the negotiations, he said. "We've negotiated each and every paragraph and there would be amendments. It would be difficult to keep minutes," Gregory tells the court. Once the contract negotiation is concluded, it becomes the responsibility of contract management, he adds.

“Had you met the shareholders?” asks the lawyer. “Ram Tumuluri was involved in the negotiations. There was another foreign person, whose name I can’t remember. He only showed up twice during the negotiations.” Witness is uncertain whether the second man was also a shareholder.

“When you were negotiating with them, did you know who Vitals UBO was?” “Ram Tumuluri was negotiating on behalf of Vitals.”

 Matthew Farrugia
12:40 Lawyer David Farrugia Sacco asks the witness who chaired the negotiating committee. David Galea had been nominated for that role, Gregory replies.

“Who were the parties who were spoken to, besides the CEOs?” None, replied the witness.

“Was Vitals subject to Bank financing?” “Yes. 25% from Shareholders and 75% from bank financing.” This was a contractual clause.

“Had you looked into the UBOs of Vitals?” “No.” He was unable to recall whether Oxley Group was mentioned, but said the name sounded familiar.

Farrugia Sacco asks about the addenda to the services agreement. They were developed by the hospitals CEOs and were about the services which the concessionaire would provide. Matthew Farrugia
12:36 “The fixed concession fee during the two-year transitory period was €51 million per annum. Then there was the ‘per-bed fee.’”

Filletti asks what the concession fee covered. “The running of the Gozo General Hospital and Karin Grech hospital,” Gregory replies.

The pre-agreed fee for services rendered would be paid every quarter, explains the witness. He was unable to recall whether the payments were paid in advance or billed in arrears.

“Was the concessionaire bound to spend the money on any stipulated things?” asks the lawyer. They weren't, says Gregory. “So there was no direction about how the money was spent,” suggests FIlletti.

“No. It was paid to provide the hospitals service.” Matthew Farrugia
12:30 She steps off the stand and the next witness is called in. Accountant George Gregory takes the oath and is granted an exemption from professional secrecy by the court. He works for RSM, he says. “In 2015 we were engaged to assist in the preparation for the RFP by the steering committee.”

Lawyer Stefano Filletti asks how they came to be involved and what they did. RSM had assisted Ganado Advocates, he says.

Besides assisting with the RFP they had helped the Steering Committee. He clarifies that Beat and RSM acted as consultants to the steering committee.

Filletti asks when the adjudication of the RFP took place. Around July, Gregory replies. This was followed by the negotiating stage, he said.

In that stage, the lawyers would draw up draft contracts and the committee would go through the agreements paragraph by paragraph with the concessionaire at the time - Vitals Global Healthcare, he says, before a final draft was eventually agreed upon.

“Can you briefly explain how VItals would be paid and for what?” asks Filletti. Matthew Farrugia
12:18 Franco Debono begins his cross-examination, asking the witness to explain the document she had just exhibited. Every payment voucher has a unique reference number, she says. In the old system it would indicate the department issuing the payment.

The department would provide the description for the payment, but that was not something the Treasury would concern itself with. “As I explained last time, the Treasury is simply an intermediary in these payments.” Matthew Farrugia
12:14 The next witness is a representative of the Treasury Department, who had already testified at length in a previous sitting. She exhibits a list of payments to Steward Healthcare and VGH and tells the court that the accounting system had been changed and that she was unable to retrieve information from the old system. Matthew Farrugia
12:08 The sitting resumes and the previous witness takes the stand again. She confirms that two expert witnesses Miroslava Milenovic and Harbinson are not on the list of court experts and that therefore, the department had not carried out due diligence on them. Matthew Farrugia
11:37 The court suspends the sitting for a break until 12:00 Matthew Farrugia
11:37 The list of experts is organised by their stated area of expertise. says the witness. Giannella De Marco asks whether any vetting of the appointed expert’s qualifications is carried out. “As long as they expressed interest and passed the due diligence vetting, they are included in the list.”

Magistrate asks about the experts who are appointed despite not being on the list. There was no procedure for them, replies the witness. The lawyer suggests that these expert witnesses are therefore free to set their own rate.

The witness is unable to answer.

“What a racket!” laughs De Marco. “Incredible!”

 Matthew Farrugia
11:31 “There are no parameters for excluding a person holding the relevant qualification from the list and confirmed by the service provider,” explains the witness in reply to another question. “It does not project itself as a list of persons who are ideal.”

Magistrate asks if there is a policy for applicants who have a criminal record. That is not their competence, but the court’s, replies the witness. She explains that there had been no vetting process in the past, but recently this has started to happen. The magistrate or judge had the power to freely appoint people who were not on the ministry list.

“We don’t go into the appointment decision. As CSA we just try to facilitate it.”

Filletti says the payments come from CSA but the budget is under the ministry. Asks whether the ministry was aware of the rates for the experts in the Vitals inquiry. “I wouldn’t know. It is not one of the department’s functions.”

The lawyer continues to press her, asking whether her department had made further checks when faced with an €11 million bill for experts who are not on the list. “As a department, we could not do this.”

There was no “fit and proper test” carried out, confirms the witness.

Magistrate asks what the role of the audit firm mentioned earlier was. It carries out the necessary checks and verifications and then reports to the CSA, replies the witness. Matthew Farrugia
11:22 Sciriha and Debono ask about the list of approved court experts. Debono asks the witness to describe the process for appointing experts. There is an open call for expressions of interest, published in newspapers and online, said the witness.

Persons interested are to submit a due diligence form and a recent police conduct as well as any applicable qualifications.

Debono asks who examines the applications. The department had appointed an auditor MRC Audit Ltd, to do so, replies the witness.

He asks whether the audit firm gauged the applicant has the required level of expertise. “How does a person end up on the approved list. Who tests them?”

The warrant is taken as evidence of the expert’s knowledge and the magistrate or judge appointing them has discretion to appoint a person as an expert. Matthew Farrugia
11:15 Katya Caruana, Director at the Justice Department, is now called to the stand. Franco Debono asks her where experts in inquiries are paid from. “We don’t issue payments. The Court Services Agency does. Ms Eunice Fiorini is the CSA's CEO,” she says.

Debono “I know Ms. Fiorini and happen to know the deputy director too,” Debono says with a chuckle. The deputy director is Debono’s long term partner, Vanessa Grech. Matthew Farrugia
11:08 Next witness is Alison Delecia, former PA to the corporate director at VItals, Ram Tumuluri. One of the defence lawyers tells the court that she will be testifying in English. "Hi this is court and I am the magistrate," quips the magistrate.

Asked by lawyer Joseph Mizzi about defendant lawyer Deborah Chappell, the witness says that Chappell had previously worked for DF Advocates before joining Vitals as in-house counsel. Both Delecia and Chappell worked for Tumuluri, she said. Matthew Farrugia
11:03 Lawyer Franco Galea submits that while it is true that this court is compiling evidence, it has the power to declare evidence inadmissible or irrelevant. “Not just the power, but an obligation to do so.”

The court would eventually have to decide whether there was sufficient prima facie evidence to merit trial on indictment, so the court was listening to the evidence in order to sift through it.

Debono tells the court that the recent acquittal of Alec Baldwin in the US was about the rule of disclosure. Ali Sadr was also acquitted abroad over lack of disclosure. “Here, we mention the rule of disclosure and it’s like we’re talking about outer space.” Matthew Farrugia
11:00 Debono submits that it is not a matter of interpretation of a search warrant because the wording is clear. The issue is that the suspect status is triggered immediately.

There was a two-pronged constitutional issue that was “looming large” over this case, Debono said: legal privilege and a suspect’s right to legal assistance.

“But with all due respect to the prosecution there is nothing to interpret- this is a company which is a suspect, it is clear.”

 Matthew Farrugia
10:56 The prosecution objects to the defence’s request, arguing that at this stage the court has the function of compiling evidence and therefore lacks the authority to expunge any document from the case file.

In truth, there is no need to interpret search warrants, Refalo tells the court. “But this court must recognise that its function is only to compile evidence. If it were to uphold the defence’s request it would be acting beyond the scope of its legal powers. If anything, this is an issue that should be raised at a later stage, not now. It can never be upheld.”

 Matthew Farrugia
10:55 Lawyer Ezekiel Psaila explains to the court that the files for each company were segregated at the DF offices.

Frendo is called back to the stand and asked to read out the search warrants, which he does.

The court points out to him that the articles of the law specified in the warrant include offences related to bribery and trading in influence.

“When I carried out the search there, they weren’t suspects at that point. They had information which could be useful to an investigation.” the witness insists.

Debono asks the witness to confirm that the wording of the warrant didn’t imply to him that the subjects of the search were suspects. The question is prohibited as it is a direct question.

As defence lawyer for DF Advocates, Kevin Deguara, Debono says he has no further questions and proceeds to dictate a request that all evidence seized as a result of the search warrants must be expunged “as they are a result of a breach, a very clear breach of the criminal law.”

“I have been working in court for 24 years and with all due respect a search means you’re a suspect. That triggers the right to legal assistance and other rights,” argues the lawyer, insisting that the wording of the search warrant clearly implied that the subjects were also suspects.

Lawyer Michael Sciriha describes lawyer-client privilege as “like the seal of Confession” and was a protection not only for the lawyer, but also for the client. Matthew Farrugia
10:40 The witness reads from the warrant and then explains “no physical person was a suspect at the time. The company DF Consultants Ltd was the subject of the warrant.”

The Court cuts Debono short. “We are not going to keep going around in circles. If these are not the answers you are looking for, we cannot influence the witness in his testimony.” Debono protests that the witness was “contradicting a court document.”

He submits that it is “very serious that the warrant is clearly about a suspicion of a crime and as soon as it became a suspect it had to be given the rights of a suspect, which were not given and so I will be requesting the expunging of the evidence.”

Everything seized had been seized illegally, argues Debono. Matthew Farrugia
10:34 Debono asks whether there was a suspect at the time. “Did DF Consultancy have suspect status at the time?” He reads from the warrant.

Magistrate: He has already said twice that there was no suspect at the time. Do you want me to tell him how to testify? Debono raises his voice and protests at the court, saying that the court must direct the witness to tell the truth. Magistrate Caruana: “One, don’t shout at me. Two, stop arguing with the court” Debono continues to protest, but in a more subdued manner. Matthew Farrugia
10:29 A document about Bluestone is brought up on screen. One of the keywords supplied by the magistrate was Bluestone, says Frendo.

The lawyer asks Frendo whether his officers had seized items from Jean Carl Farrugia’s desk. The witness confirms, as the office was open and adds that Kevin Deguara had been present for the search. Matthew Farrugia
10:24 Debono continues this tedious exercise with the next two items. Then he asks where the warrant to search Kevin Deguara was.

The magistrate interrupts Debono after he begins arguing with the witness. Matthew Farrugia
10:22 Debono asks whether the item was the property of DF Consultancy Services or DF Advocates.

“As far as I was concerned, they were found in the offices of DF Consultancy Services Ltd and the warrant specified that we were to seize every document from there, not to ascertain which company it belonged to.” Matthew Farrugia
10:19 Debono asks the witness to go through the list of items seized under every seizure note exhibited. Frendo reads the first item, a pen drive. Debono: “Did you ascertain that it belongs to DF Consultancy Services Ltd and not to third parties” Frendo: “What I can confirm is that what had been seized from the office and according to the keywords.”

The Magistrate points out to the lawyer that he had essentially been asking the same question for the past 30 minutes. Debono replies by telling the court that as soon as Frendo leaves the witness stand, he will be asking that all the evidence mentioned by the witness be expunged from the proceedings. Matthew Farrugia
10:15 Debono asks the court to bring up, on the courtroom screens, one of the documents that had been seized by the police.

Its letterhead reads “DF Advocates,” points out the lawyer.

The witness replies that the filename matched one of the keywords. “It has DF Advocates, Deguara Farrugia, written on it. It also mentions Shapoorji Malta Ltd, which is one of the keywords I was ordered to seize.”

He insists that the instructions from the magistrate were that if the police found any document featuring one of the keywords of the list, it was to be seized. Matthew Farrugia
10:08 Debono presses the witness about the distinction between DF Advocates and DF Consultancy Services Ltd. The warrant did not mention DF Advocates and neither was it one of the search keywords, suggests the lawyer.

"Did you distinguish between DF Advocates and DF Consultancy Services Ltd?" Debono asks. "I didn't mention DF Advocates today," Frendo replies. "If I suggest that the files had 'DF Advocates' written on them?" Debono asks. The witness reiterates that the searches were for DF Consultancy Ltd, adding that he hadn’t seen the seizure forms to confirm what had been seized.

Prosecutor Giancarlo Refalo points out that the witness had been carrying out the orders of the inquiring magistrate and that therefore this line of questioning was superfluous. Matthew Farrugia
10:00 Debono asked whether he had taken steps to safeguard client privilege. Frendo replied that the magistrate had provided a number of keywords for them to search for. The police gathered a number of files and computer hardware.

On the client privilege issue, Frendo replied: “The magistrate issued a warrant and the police have to carry it out.”

He confirmed that he had explained to Deguara that the police were assisting in a magisterial inquiry, at the time.

There may have been some communication with the magistrate during the search, to clarify questions about client privilege, said the witness in reply to another question. Matthew Farrugia
09:59 Debono: was Farrugia a suspect at the time? Was Degauara?

Frendo: it was a search warrant. If they were suspects at the time they would have been arrested. Matthew Farrugia
09:59 Next witness is George Frendo a former Police Inspector who served up till Oct 2022. Franco Debono asked about his involvement in searches related to DF Consultancy Services.

Witness: I had been in ECU at the time and had been assigned to carry out searches at DF Advocates offices and lawyer Jean Carl Farrugia.

Debono corrects the witness, telling him Farrugia was not mentioned in the warrant. The witness reads from the warrant which states that Farrugia’s residence was also to be searched.

Debono: but in his capacity as DF director…..You do know the distinction between juridical and physical persons right?

Farrugia had been abroad at the time, said the witness when asked whether he was spoken to.

A separate team was searching Kevin Deguara’s residence at the same time, he told the lawyer, who suggested that Deguara was not mentioned in the warrant. The witness replied that he was not briefed on the other searches.

 Matthew Farrugia
09:54 Lawyer Andrei Vella took the witness stand. He had filed an applicaiton informing the court that he had not been released from professional secrecy. Franco Debono asked whether he had actually asked his client for a release. "No. We have no contact with the client and the privilege is the client’s. We felt we had no right to do so." Vella replied. Magistrate: you knew you had to testify today The witness confirmed the client in question was Gateway solutions ltd. Vella said the firm hadn’t had any contact with the client for several years. Matthew Farrugia
09:53 The first witness is a representative of the treasury department. Most of her testimony was missed because journalists had to look for someone who could open the door that leads to the public gallery. Matthew Farrugia
09:53 Good morning. Matthew Farrugia

Magistrate Caruana adjourned the sitting until tomorrow, for final submissions.

