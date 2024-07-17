Vitals: Compilation of evidence against Chris Fearne and others continues

Magistrate Leonard Caruana will this morning continue to hear evidence against former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and 13 others, who stand charged with fraud and misappropriation in connection with the fraudulent hospitals concession to Vitals Global Healthcare.

Fearne and Scicluna are also accused of misappropriation and making fraudulent gain through abuse of their office.

Charged alongside Fearne and Scicluna are former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, adjudication committee members James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna, and Robert Borg, financial controller Kenneth Deguara, and five lawyers: Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Aron Mifsud Bonnici, Deborah Anne Chappell, and Bradley Gatt.

Money laundering is amongst the charges these defendants are facing.

The compilation of evidence against the 15 defendants will resume where it left off yesterday, a sitting in which the defence demanded the expunging of all documents and data seized from DF Consultancy Services Ltd from evidence.

Throughout yesterday’s sitting, the defence challenged the admissibility of the evidence gathered by inquiry, and challenged the freedom afforded to inquiring magistrates to appoint experts of their choosing to assist it.