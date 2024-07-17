Vitals: Compilation of evidence against Chris Fearne and others continues
LIVE | Magistrate continues to hear evidence against former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and former finance minister Edward Scicluna, and 13 others
Magistrate Leonard Caruana will this morning continue to hear evidence against former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna and 13 others, who stand charged with fraud and misappropriation in connection with the fraudulent hospitals concession to Vitals Global Healthcare.
Fearne and Scicluna are also accused of misappropriation and making fraudulent gain through abuse of their office.
Charged alongside Fearne and Scicluna are former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi, adjudication committee members James Camenzuli, Manuel Castagna, and Robert Borg, financial controller Kenneth Deguara, and five lawyers: Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Aron Mifsud Bonnici, Deborah Anne Chappell, and Bradley Gatt.
Money laundering is amongst the charges these defendants are facing.
The compilation of evidence against the 15 defendants will resume where it left off yesterday, a sitting in which the defence demanded the expunging of all documents and data seized from DF Consultancy Services Ltd from evidence.
Throughout yesterday’s sitting, the defence challenged the admissibility of the evidence gathered by inquiry, and challenged the freedom afforded to inquiring magistrates to appoint experts of their choosing to assist it.
The report by inquiry experts Harbinson et, agreed with what the Auditor General had said, argued the lawyer. He reads from the report, which notes that ministers who were not easily swayed had been sidelined. “Scicluna was not consulted in advance about the hospitals concession, they noted,” argued the lawyer, pointing to an email in which Scicluna asked Konrad Mizzi for access to documents relating to the concession. “They were clear in saying that he not only did not know but was completely extraneous. He was kept in the dark.” Nicole Meilak
"We've heard Superintendent James Grech, who told us that Fearne filed a criminal complaint following the publication of articles in foreign press," Tonna Lowell says. The lawyer says that these articles were part of a smear campaign revealed by OCCRP, the Times of Malta and the Boston Globe, and states that the financial investigation carried out by the police had not found any transactions. Nicole Meilak
He suggests that even the inquiry experts had noticed that Fearne's involvement in the deal was 'non-existent'. There was no evidence that Fearne replied to, nor was he copied in the email chain discussing the deal, argues his lawyer. Nicole Meilak
“The AG told us, with respect to Christopher Fearne, that the experts corroborate his argument that he should be found guilty. This is nowhere to be found in the inquiry.” Nicole Meilak
“If the court looks at the conclusions of the inquiry, in the inquiry, although there is no explanation at all, Christopher Fearne should be accused as an accomplice not a principal.”
He questioned why the police had chosen to charge Fearne in that manner, particularly in view of the statement that the police had not investigated the matter and had relied on the inquiry. Nicole Meilak
“The police have stated that they did not investigate anything. The Attorney General refuses to explain how they reached the decision to indict these individuals… Nowhere is there any form of reference, at least with regards to my clients.” Nicole Meilak
He refers to a decree handed down a few weeks ago by Magistrate Caruana in the case against Shaukat Ali. “Here, the court is making a distinction between the words ‘reasons’ and ‘evidence.’” This distinction had also been raised by Magistrate Rachel Montebello in the case against Joseph Muscat, he says. Nicole Meilak
The RFP had been issued on the basis of discussions between Mifsud Bonnici and DF Advocates to iron out the problems created by the MOU, Refalo states. Nicole Meilak
The lawyers at the firm had links to the OPM and used them to facilitate these crimes, he says. Nicole Meilak
Lawyer Kevin Deguara is also accused of money laundering. “He had started doing work for the consortium, in full knowledge of its shortcomings. He was aware of the existence of the MOU and the problems and the illegality it brought with it when it became an RFP.” Nicole Meilak
Mizzi had appointed the board that assessed the RFP, despite knowing that some of the people he was appointing had a conflict of interest. “He carried out, regardless, as if nothing happened.” Nicole Meilak
Scicluna had the power to put a stop to all this, but had failed to do so, says the prosecutor. This view was also taken by the magistrate when she ordered that Scicluna be charged. Nicole Meilak
When Konrad Mizzi was asked by Tonna whether Fearne was aware of what was happening, Mizzi replied that he was going to bring Fearne up to speed on everything, adds the prosecutor. Nicole Meilak
He points out that at the prima facie stage, if there is even the slightest shadow of a doubt that the accused may be guilty, this must automatically lead to the next stage of the proceedings. Nicole Meilak
“We have to look at how we got here. We began with a voluminous magisterial inquiry that was presented to this court, along with the inquiring magistrate's conclusions. Those conclusions were clear, and in these conclusions, several persons were indicated as the accused we see here today and in other separate cases.” Nicole Meilak
“So there are no checks or balances? Nothing?”
That is the practice adopted by the courts, Bugeja answers. Nicole Meilak
Giannella De Marco refers to the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure which lists the rates. It states that if different rates are to be applied, it must be agreed with the magistrate beforehand, confirmed by a decree. Nicole Meilak
The CSA paid Harbison Ltd a total of €10 million, spread across several invoices over the duration of the four year inquiry. €775,000 was paid to another forensic accounting firm, Ansell Limited and €160,000 to another supplier.
The defence asks, and the court orders, the witness to return with all the relevant invoices. Nicole Meilak
Chris Fearne - Stephen Tonna Lowell
Edward Scicluna - Stephen Tonna Lowell
Ronald Mizzi – Stefano Filletti and Maurice Meli
Alfred Camilleri - Stefano Filletti, Maurice Meli, Franco Debono
Joseph Rapa - Stefano Filletti, Maurice Meli, Michael Sciriha
Kenneth Deguara - Ezekiel Psaila, Franco Debono, Jonathan Thompson, Marion Camilleri
Kevin Deguara - Psaila, Debono, Marion Camilleri, Jonathan Thompson
Deborah Chappell - Stefano Filletti, Roberto Montalto, Maurice Meli, Joseph MIzzi
Bradley Gatt - Franco Galea, Franco Debono, Michael Sciriha
Aaron Mifsud Bonici - Giannella Demarco, Charles Mercieca
James Camenzuli - David Farrugia Sacco
Manuel Castagna - Ezekiel Psaila
Robert Borg - Arthur Azzopardi, Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono Nicole Meilak
Today's hearing starts at 9:30am in front of Magistrate Leonard Caruana. Nicole Meilak