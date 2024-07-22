Man in critical condition after jumping off boat near Comino

A man is in serious condition after jumping off a boat with a 12-year-old boy in Comino on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the man sustained serious injuries after the two jumped off a boat and fell on top of each other.

Members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps administered first aid on the man and later took him to the Mġarr Port, where an ambulance picked him up and took him to the Gozo General Hospital.

His injuries were certified as serious, and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care.

Magistrate Simone Grech was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.