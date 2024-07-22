Six injured after car crash into airport perimeter boundary

Six people were injured in a car crash in Ħal Kirkop on Sunday, according to the police.

The accident happened at around 6:30pm on Triq l-Industrija.

According to investigations by the police, a 31-year-old woman from Santa Venera was driving a Mercedes Benz GLC when she lost control and ended up crashing into the airport perimeter boundary.

In the car with her, there was a 21-year-old woman, two girls aged 15 and 7, and two boys aged 12 and 10.

Medical assistance was provided at the scene of the accident before the victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The 21-year-old woman, 15-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries while the other three were slightly hurt.

Police investigations are still ongoing.