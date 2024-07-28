Teenager fighting for his life after falling two storeys in Paceville construction site

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling two storeys after entering a construction site in Paceville.

The incident happened at around 11:30pm in Triq Ball, St Julian's.

Preliminary investigations show that the young man entered the construction site and fell down two storeys.

Last June, a French woman had sustained grievous injuries after she entered a construction site just metres away from Saturday's accident site, and fell down one and a half storeys.

A medical team and workers from the Civil Protection Department assisted the victim and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he would later be certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.