Hunter cleared of attempted murder charges in trial by jury

In a trial by jury, Joseph Scicluna was cleared of attempted murder following a violent altercation with fellow hunter Mark Farrugia.

The jurors returned a 'not guilty' verdict of eight votes against one on the charge of attempted murder.

The incident dates back to October 31, 2018, at around 5:30am in the area of 'Ta’ Dnat’ at San Gakbu, Dingli. According to Scicluna, the confrontation began when he calmly asked Farrugia not to shoot low while hunting to avoid damaging his irrigation pipes.

He also allegedly warned Farrugia to leave his son alone, which he claimed triggered Farrugia's violent reaction.

A scuffle ensued, during which Scicluna hit Farrugia with a thick wooden rod, asserting it was in self-defence after being punched by Farrugia. Scicluna managed to grab Farrugia's shotgun, fearing for his life, and fired a shot.

Farrugia, however, testified that Scicluna attacked him unprovoked with the handle of a hoe as they were discussing birds and the weather.

The jury found Scicluna guilty of acting in excess of legitimate self-defence due to fear or fright.

Scicluna was acquitted of possessing a weapon during the alleged crime and possessing a firearm without a police permit.

The trial was overseen by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Attorney General lawyers Kevin Valletta and Kaylie Bonnet prosecuted, while lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri served as defence counsel. Lawyers Edward Gatt and Shaun Zammit represented the parte civile.