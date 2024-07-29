Knife fight ensues after two men accidentally bump into each other on pavement

Two men have appeared in court, accused of attacking one another with knives after apparently bumping into each other on the street, in an altercation which left one man with a grievous ear injury.

Msida residents Bakary Fatou Bojang from Gambia and Calvin Mallia were arraigned consecutively before magistrate Astrid May Grima on Monday, accused of assaulting each other and carrying knives in public.

Police Inspector Roderick Attard told the court that the police had received a report of a fight in progress in Triq il-Principessa Margerita, Msida yesterday afternoon. Officers who went to the scene found a man, later identified as Bojang, with injuries to his right ear. He told the police that Mallia had attacked him with a knife. Mallia was later spoken to by the police and had claimed to have also been wounded by Bojang.

The fight is understood to have started when the men bumped into each other’s shoulders while walking in opposite directions. Sources said Bojang had flashed a knife tucked into his belt in a bid to intimidate the other man who, also happening to live close by, ran into his house and returned wielding a large kitchen knife in each of his hands. In the ensuing melee, Bojang came off second best, while the 18-year-old received an unspecified, but slight, injury.

23-year-old Bojang was first to be arraigned, charged with causing slight bodily harm, uttering insults or threats, causing Mallia to fear that violence may be used against him and possession of a knife in public without a licence or permit.

He told the court that he was currently in Malta on holiday and was staying at a friend’s house in Msida, unable to recall the address. When asked by the court registrar to state his employment status he said he was in Malta on holiday.

Lawyer Giulia Micallef Stafrace, who was appointed by the court to assist Bojang as legal aid counsel, informed the court that the man was pleading not guilty to the charges. He was remanded in custody as bail was not requested.

After he was escorted back to the holding cells, to await transportation to the relevant section of the Corradino Correctional Facility, it was 18-year-old Calvin Mallia’s turn in the dock.

Mallia, a deliveryman from Msida, was accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Bojang and possession of a knife in public without a licence or permit.

He was assisted in court by Legal Procurator Peter Paul Zammit, who informed the court that his client would also be pleading not guilty to the charges.

In reply to a question from Zammit, Inspector Attard confirmed that Mallia had gone to the police station voluntarily, adding that Mallia told the police that he knew Bojang by sight.

Zammit requested bail, with that request being objected to by Inspector Attard, as well as prosecutors Valentina Cassar and Brendan Hewer from the Office of the Attorney General.

They argued that the legal requirements for bail weren’t satisfied, particularly due to the risk of subornation of several eyewitnesses, who are yet to give their testimony, besides the alleged victim.

“The circumstances indicate that we have an 18-year-old who was attacked on his doorstep,” submitted Zammit. Although two people were injured, the defence argued that the grievous bodily harm allegedly suffered by the other party had not yet been proven.

He asked how his client could suborn the eyewitnesses, as they were not Maltese and did not have an address.

There were no pressing reasons to keep Mallia in custody as he had a clean criminal record and had never been in trouble with the law before. The 18-year-old was simply unlucky, argued the defence.

The court, after hearing the submissions on bail, released Mallia from arrest secured by a bail bond consisting of a €1,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. The young man was also ordered to sign a bail book every day and not to attempt to contact Bojang.