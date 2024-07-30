Wasteserv officials deny involuntary homicide, negligence charges over 2022 fatality

Updated at 12:50pm with court sitting details

Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca and five other officials have denied accusations of criminal responsibility for a fatal incident at the company’s incinerator in Marsa, two years ago.

Bilocca, 39, from Zurrieq was charged by summons -and not under arrest- before magistrate Gabriella Vella on Tuesday, together with Health and Safety Manager Stefan Salamone, 42, 35-year-old engineer Ryan Mark Cachia from Tarxien, facility manager Ryan Cauchi, 32, from Mosta and Health and Safety Officers Silvan Borg, 51, from Marsaskala and Aylin Fleri, 32, from Valletta.

All of the defendants entered not guilty pleas.

The charges, which include involuntary homicide, relate to an incident at the Marsa Thermal Treatment Facility on May 10, 2022 that caused the death of 38 year-old Joseph Ellul from Marsaxlokk. Ellul had been found, dead, beside an elevator at the facility, with lacerations to his throat.

A magisterial inquiry into the fatal incident had highlighted significant safety failings, amongst them the lack of safety features on the hatch to the lift where the incident occurred. Court experts appointed during the inquiry had established that Ellul died while attempting to inspect malfunctioning equipment by putting his head through the inspection hatch.

In addition to the involuntary homicide charges, Cachia, Cauchi, and Bilocca are also charged with refusing or failing to take the necessary precautions to prevent this type of incident from happening.

READ ALSO: Family sues WasteServ over death of worker in incinerator accident

When the arraignment began, the court noted that an application had been filed by the defence, in which it was objecting to the appointment of one of the inquiry experts.

The magistrate gave the prosecution until 15 September to acquaint themselves with the request and file their reply.

The case was adjourned to 3 October.

The Office of the Attorney General is being represented by lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Sean G. Borg, assisting police Inspector Ian Vella who is prosecuting.

Bilocca, Fleri, Salamone and Borg are being assisted by lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell, Stefano Filletti and Maurice Meli. Lawyers Michael and Lucio Sciriha are representing Cachia, with lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appearing for Cauchi.

The family of the victim is being assisted by lawyers Franco Debono, Francesca Zarb and Adreana Zammit.

READ ALSO: AG ignored inquiry recommending charges against Wasteserv CEO and 5 others over fatality, lawyer says