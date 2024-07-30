Court denies bail for construction worker accused of grievous harm and sexual harassment

A 35-year-old construction worker was remanded in custody on Tuesday, accused of sexually harassing and grievously injuring a female housemate with a knife.

John Frances, a Nigerian national residing in Marsaxlokk, was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Charmaine Galea, accused of aggravated grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm with a knife and aggravated theft.

He was also charged with having repeatedly harassed the woman over the past seven months, detaining the woman against her will as a means to compel her to submit to a sexually degrading act and causing his housemate to fear that violence would be used against her.

A further charge, relating to the aggravated theft of a set of earphones from her house, was also pressed.

No details about the incident emerged in court today, beyond what was specified in the charges.

Frances, who told the court that he was a construction worker, pleaded not guilty.

Bail was not requested.

The court upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the alleged victim, who is not being identified in this report to avoid secondary victimisation.

Police inspector Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted, together with lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Valentina Cassar from the Office of the Attorney General.