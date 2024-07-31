Fenech’s defence claims inquiry secrecy creates unequal playing field in court

A lawyer representing Yorgen Fenech in a pre-trial sitting before the Criminal Court has lamented what he described as inequality between the prosecution and the defence regarding access to relevant inquiries.

Defence lawyer Charles Merceica argued that the law created an "unequal party" scenario by only granting “absolute visibility” over a still-active inquiry to the prosecution, “powers that not even this court has with regards to the inquiry.”

“[The AG] decides whether to prosecute a case before the Court of Magistrates or the Criminal Court, whether to follow the recommendations of the inquiring magistrate, or whether to proceed on other offences entirely and restricts what evidence which the defence can have access to.”

Prosecutor Anthony Vella, representing the Attorney General’s Office, defended the secrecy as necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation.

When the sitting began on Wednesday, Madam Justice Edwina Grima noted that the AG had filed a reply to a recent application filed by the defence with regards to the contents of two inquiries—one concerning the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and another inquiry which is still ongoing.

Mercieca argued that the law does not specify when the proces-verbal of an inquiry should be closed, only specifying that it should be sent to the AG.

It was up to the AG to then decide whether to return it to the inquiring magistrate for further investigation or pass it to the compiling magistrate. In this case, Mercieca claimed, the AG had opted to do both.

The lawyer contended that the inquiry had gathered evidence that had not been used in the compilation of evidence, a fact which he said, under Article 550A(4) of the Criminal Code, placed the AG, with extensive visibility and control over the inquiry, at an unfair advantage. "The prosecutor is in a position where he has unlimited access to the acts of the inquiry," Mercieca stated, arguing that this creates an "unequal party" scenario. He added that the complexity of the investigation, involving multiple suspects, necessitated continued inquiry, which was gathering further relevant evidence that the defence was being denied access to.

Mercieca emphasised that while the secrecy of the inquiry was meant to protect its integrity, but did not preclude the use of its findings as evidence. He also argued that the AG was incorrect in asserting that the inquiry could not be closed, pointing out that this had evolved as a customary practice and did not emerge from the law.

He maintained that the court has the authority “to order actions in the pursuit of truth, provided they are not contrary to the law.”

The defence lawyer cited case law in support of this argument. The restriction of access to the inquiry was a pre-Venice Commission tradition, submitted the lawyer, arguing that with the AG's expanded responsibilities since then, there was an imbalance that needed to be addressed.

If the AG is concerned about maintaining the inquiry's secrecy, Mercieca suggested, the court could order that its contents remain confidential while still allowing the defence access to the evidence.

Prosecutor Anthony Vella strongly objected to the defence’s arguments, insisting that the proces-verbal had been exhibited in accordance with the law, as is standard procedure. He explained that the inquiry had been closed, but later reopened after the potential involvement of third parties came to light.

“No unusual procedure was employed,” said the prosecutor. Vella argued that it was illogical to collect evidence during the compilation of evidence while an inquiry into the same subject is still ongoing.

He added that the AG's powers regarding inquiries are in fact, “very limited”, only allowing prosecutors to inspect the inquiry acts inside the magistrate’s chambers, without the ability to make copies.

Vella also stressed the sensitive nature of the inquiry, warning that disclosure of its contents could jeopardise other investigations.

After hearing submissions, the court announced that it would be issuing its decree from chambers, with a follow-up sitting scheduled for September 5, after which the acts will be sent to the AG.