Chris Cardona summonsed to testify in Joseph Muscat Vitals case

Former minister Chris Cardona is set to testify in the compilation of evidence against Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and more than a dozen other individuals and companies.

Reading from the list of witnesses that the prosecution had requested, the magistrate listed former minister Chris Cardona, Cardona, who had signed the original Memorandum of Understanding with Vitals, Malta Enterprise, Jobsplus, INDIS, Projects Malta, the clerk of the House of Representatives and the Auditor General, as well as witnesses from the steering, evaluation and negotiation committees that had participated in the selection process before the concession was granted to VGH.

Twenty witnesses - representatives from Malta-registered banks - were heard in under an hour.

The witnesses had been summonsed to confirm whether the banks they represented held any accounts registered to Kasco Engineering Company Ltd or MTrace PLC, either presently or in the past, and for eighteen of them, the answer was ‘no’.

The monotonous procession of negative replies finally came to an end with the final two witnesses, representing BOV and HSBC.

It emerged that MTrace had banked with BOV from January 2016 to December 2023, while Kasco Engineering Co Ltd held five active accounts with the bank. Statements for the accounts for the duration of the companies’ relationship with the bank were exhibited. Mtrace had never opened or operated any accounts at HSBC, the court was told, but Kasco Engineering Co Ltd held five HSBC accounts since 2004. All of the accounts were now closed, the last being shut down in 2017, its representative informed the court.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello, who had allocated two hours for today’s sitting, was not amused when the prosecution informed her that the last witness summonsed for today had been heard, around 45 minutes after the sitting started.

The magistrate told the prosecution that she wanted to hear as many prosecution witnesses as possible before the acts of the case have to be sent back to the AG, and then have the foreign experts and forensic accountants who assisted the magisterial inquiry testify in a separate hearing, after that.

The case was adjourned with the next sitting to take place on August 8.