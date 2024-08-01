Inquiry into death of Mount Carmel detainee awaiting bail on arson charge

An inmate detained at Mount Carmel Hospital’s forensic unit, Jesmond Gatt from Ħamrun, was found suffering from head injuries in a pool of blood earlier this month, before fatally succumbing to the injuries on Wednesday evening.

Gatt, 54, was charged with arson last April after allegedly setting fire to the main door of a Ħamrun house while an elderly man was inside.

He was awaiting release on bail when he was found in a pool of blood on 13 July, on the ground in his room where he was housed with two other inmates.

Gatt died on Wednesday evening. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

The forensic unit, located within Mount Carmel psychiatric hospital grounds, is managed by the prison authorities. The police are investigating and a magisterial inquiry is ongoing. Prison director Chris Siegersma said that the Correctional Services Agency had been informed that Gatt had “slipped and hit his head.”

Siegersma cautioned against the isolation of inmates who had mental health problems, and said that the CSA had procedures in place to address the needs of such patients and to prevent harm.

CCTV footage retrieved by the police allegedly showed Gatt setting the door on fire but the flames went out. He then returned to set it alight again, according to the prosecution.

Gatt had a long criminal record and was recently released from prison after serving a four-year jail term, according to court records. His initial bail request on the charge of arson had been denied, leading to his detention at the forensic ward. He was then granted bail on 9 July on a €500 bail bond and a personal guarantee of €14,500, with conditions to be home by 7pm and to undergo treatment.