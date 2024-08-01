Boy suffered life-threatening wounds after getting caught between two machines on Għasri field

A 10-year-old boy is fighting for his life, as police said he got caught between two machines near Għasri, Gozo.

The accident happened at around 12:30pm on Thursday, as police say that preliminary investigations show the boy was stuck between two machines in a field.

A medical team and workers from the Civil Protection Department assisted the boy before he was taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

He was later certified as having suffered from serious injuries, and was flown to Mater Dei Hospital by helicopter.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana has launched an inquiry, as police and OHSA investigations are ongoing.