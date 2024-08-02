Police arrest 23-year-old in connection with alleged distribution of extremist material

A 23-year-old Syrian man was arrested in Marsa on Thursday morning in connection with an investigation into the distribution of extremist material online.

The suspect attempted to flee from police officers by climbing onto the roof of a residence and jumping from a two-storey height, but he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody for further questioning.

In the same operation, police detained nine other Syrian men who were found to be living in Malta illegally. They have been transferred to a detention center and are set to be deported back to Syria.

Last year, seven Syrians faced terrorism charges, including teaching others how to use explosives and firearms.