menu

Motorcycle passenger hospitalised in St Pauls Bay traffic accident

A motorcycle passenger was hospitalised on Saturday after collision in St Paul's Bay

juliana_zammit
4 August 2024, 3:15pm
by Juliana Zammit
1 min read

A motorcycle passenger was hospitalised on Sunday after collision in St Paul's Bay

A 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident on ’Telgħet ix-Xemxija, St Paul's Bay, on Sunday morning at around 9am.

Police said a collision had occurred between a home driven by the 40-year-old from Czechia and a Piaggio Vespa motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old man residing in Birkirkara with a 47-year-old woman riding passenger on the motorcycle.

First-aid was administered to the motorcycle passenger, before she was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalists. She is curren...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.