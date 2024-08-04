Motorcycle passenger hospitalised in St Pauls Bay traffic accident

A motorcycle passenger was hospitalised on Sunday after collision in St Paul's Bay

A 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident on ’Telgħet ix-Xemxija, St Paul's Bay, on Sunday morning at around 9am.

Police said a collision had occurred between a home driven by the 40-year-old from Czechia and a Piaggio Vespa motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old man residing in Birkirkara with a 47-year-old woman riding passenger on the motorcycle.

First-aid was administered to the motorcycle passenger, before she was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.