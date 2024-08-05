Man charged with trafficking cocaine... while on bail for trafficking cocaine

A man who had been accused of killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol and cocaine three years ago was remanded in custody today on charges of cocaine trafficking and money laundering, allegedly committed while already on bail for similar offences.

Police inspectors John Leigh Howard and Jonathan Pace arraigned Wayne Buttigieg, 44, before magistrate Jean Paul Grech on Monday, accusing the man of trafficking cocaine and possession of the drug in circumstances which indicated it was not solely for his personal use. Buttigieg was also accused of money laundering and breaching previous bail conditions.

Buttigieg, who had been residing at Xemxija in St. Paul’s Bay at the time, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Buttigieg had already been on bail in connection with the discovery of half a kilogram of cocaine in 2021, which he was charged with trafficking, together with another man.He is also charged, in separate proceedings, with running over and killing a woman who had been crossing the road, while driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. There was no bail involved in that case, however, as he had been arraigned by summons.

The court was told how the police had received information about drug trafficking, in which Buttigieg, who was already known to the police, was alleged to be involved. He was arrested at his home in Xemxija, which was then searched by the police, as was his garage.

One hundred grams of white powder, suspected to be cocaine, weighing scales, resealable bags and a small amount of suspected cannabis were found. In addition to the drugs and associated paraphernalia, officers found €27,000 in cash, as well as several gold watches and rings.

The fact that Buttigieg and all of his assets were already under a freezing order imposed in connection with separate criminal proceedings where he is accused of cocaine trafficking, was a likely factor for the large stash of cash discovered at his house, explained the prosecution.

The defendant had admitted to the police that he would occasionally sell drugs, but had insisted that this was only to finance his own addiction to drugs.

Lawyer Josette Sultana, assisting Buttigeig, told the court that her client effectively had no bank account because of the freezing order and requested that he be granted bail.

The prosecution objected to that request, arguing that although there were no civilian witnesses to be protected, the case was still a serious one. It was argued that although the man had cooperated with the police, he was already on bail for similar charges which, together with the fact that the investigations were still at a very early stage, militated against bail.

Magistrate Grech rejected the request, noting the serious charges against the defendant and expressed serious doubts about whether he could be trusted to stick to further bail conditions, while being charged with breaching others.

There was also the risk of evidence being lost, added the court, ordering that Buttigieg be remanded in custody, whilst also recommending that he receive assistance to overcome his drug addiction problem.