Seven children hospitalised after bowser truck crashes into van

Seven children have been hospitalised for check-ups after they were in van which was involved in a traffic accident in Zejtun on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Il-Hobbejza after a bowser truck crashed into the van which was carrying a number of people. It is not yet known to the police how many people were in the van.

Details are scarce, but a police spokesperson said the children have been hospitalised for an assessment on their health.

The drivers of the vehicles did not request any medical assistance.

Police investigations are ongoing.