menu

Seven children hospitalised after bowser truck crashes into van

Seven children hospitalised for check-ups after they were in van which was involved in a traffic accident in Zejtun on Wednesday

karl_azzopardi
7 August 2024, 2:06pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Seven children have been hospitalised for check-ups after they were in van which was involved in a traffic accident in Zejtun on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Il-Hobbejza after a bowser truck crashed into the van which was carrying a number of people. It is not yet known to the police how many people were in the van.

Details are scarce, but a police spokesperson said the children have been hospitalised for an assessment on their health.

The drivers of the vehicles did not request any medical assistance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.