Man admits to possession of various illegal drugs at Mount Carmel Hospital

A 32-year-old Msida man will be sentenced tomorrow after he admitted to having been in possession of various illegal drugs at a mental healthcare facility.

He was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil on Wednesday, charged with simple possession of ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy.

Only scant details about the case emerged during today’s arraignment, as the parties asked to approach the bench and discuss the case privately with the magistrate.

Police Inspector Joseph Mallia told the court that the investigation had started on 13 July, while preparations were being made for the defendant’s birthday party at St Julian’s.

Those investigations led to the drugs being found on the defendant’s person while he was receiving treatment for an unrelated psychiatric condition at Mount Carmel Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry was launched and an expert appointed during that inquiry had determined the substances to be 2.7g of ketamine, 2.7g of cocaine and 3g of ecstasy.

The 32-year-old defendant, who told the court that he was “a barber and coach”, pleaded guilty to charges of simple possession of ecstasy, cocaine and ketamine.

He confirmed his plea after the court explained to the man what punishment he was potentially facing and gave him time to reconsider.

Magistrate Camilleri Busuttil adjourned the case to tomorrow morning for sentencing.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca requested bail until then, arguing that the case was not complicated and that the amounts of drugs that are involved weren’t large.

The prosecution did not insist on a prison sentence, pointed out the lawyer, adding that the defendant was Maltese, had lived in Malta all his life and had strong ties to Malta.

The court acceded to the bail request, releasing the man from arrest, ordering him to attend tomorrow’s sentencing, not leave Malta or commit any other offence. Bail was secured by a €200 deposit and a €1,000 personal guarantee.