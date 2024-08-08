Police arrest man suspected of injuring woman with glass bottle on beach

The police have arrested a man suspected of injuring a woman with a broken glass bottle on Wednesday afternoon while she was swimming in St Julian’s.

The arrest happened at 8pm on Wednesday when a police patrol in Pembroke noticed a man that fit the description of the alleged aggressor.

The police said in a statement the man is from Colombia and is being held in custody at the Floriana police headquarters. Investigations and a magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Philip Galea are ongoing.

The suspect is believed to have stabbed a 25-year-old Colombian woman who lives in Sliema, while she was swimming at the rocky beach situated at Triq il-Wilġa. The incident occurred at around 10am on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim was swimming with another person when she was approached by a third person as she got out of the water. An argument occurred between the two, leading the third person to hit the woman with a broken glass bottle.

The woman was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

The aggressor fled the scene and police mounted searches in the area that led to his arrest later in the day.