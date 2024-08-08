Man admits to attacking estranged wife and her partner after seeing them together in her car

A baker from Qormi was handed a suspended sentence on Thursday after admitting to assaulting his estranged wife and her partner with a makeshift truncheon upon discovering them together in the woman’s car in Attard.

The 44-year-old man was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Noel Bartolo on Thursday, charged with grievously injuring the other man and slightly injuring his estranged wife. He was also accused of damaging the car’s wing mirror.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri, prosecuting together with lawyer Frederico Barbaro Sant from the Office of the Attorney General, told the court that the male victim had reported having been assaulted with a blunt weapon by the defendant on 6 August. Officers went to the scene and arrested the aggressor.

The assaulted man was present in court, with stitches visible on his bruised and swollen face. Also present was the defendant’s ex wife.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges, confirming his plea after Magistrate Noel Bartolo warned him that the charges could be punished by imprisonment.

Making submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Franco Debono described the incident as “a sad and unlucky episode” that had been triggered by the defendant finding his partner of 25 years with someone else. The lawyer suggested that the court impose a suspended sentence, describing imprisonment as “not an ideal punishment in the circumstances.”

The prosecution made joint submissions with lawyer Lennox Vella, who represented the woman as parte civile, recommending a suspended sentence and a protection order in favour of the woman.

Vella also requested a restraining order in favour of the male victim “of maximum value and length.”

The court was told that the victim’s passenger side mirror had also been damaged during the assault. The defendant bound himself in court to pay for the repairs.

He was sentenced to imprisonment for two years, suspended for four. The court also issued a protection order in favour of the woman and restraining order in favour of the male victim.

The accused's name is not being published to protect the identity of the woman.