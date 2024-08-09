Man charged over Wednesday's near-fatal attack on woman in Paceville

The man accused of wounding a young woman at St. Julian’s Rocky Beach did not reply to any of the court’s questions during his arraignment on Friday.

Fabian Medina Paira a 21-year-old Colombian national appeared under arrest before Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, breaching the peace and living an idle and vagrant life.

He was arrested after a police manhunt into the assault on a 25-year-old Colombian woman who was found on a beach next to the Dragonara in Paceville.

Police Inspectors Shawn Pauney and Nico Zarb, prosecuting together with prosecutor Kaylie Bonnett from the Office of the Attorney General told the court that the victim, who is also from Colombia, had been in danger of dying as a result of the stabbing, which had caused two large wounds to the chest. Her life was saved as a result of emergency surgery carried out at Mater Dei Hospital.

Medina Paira was subsequently arrested at a parking area in Pembroke after police observed CCTV footage of a man matching the clear description given by several bystanders who had witnessed the stabbing.

The police investigation had also determined that although both were Colombians, the victim and her attacker did not know each other.

The defendant did not reply when asked what he was replying to the charges and so the court registered a plea of “not guilty,” as required by law.

Lawyer Mark Busuttil, assisting Medina Paira as legal aid counsel, did not request bail.

Before remanding the man in custody, the court issued a protection order over the victim and her family.