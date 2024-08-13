Police arrest 11 Maltese, Romanians in massive human trafficking bust

Maltese police carried out a series of simultaneous, early-morning raids across Malta in Birkirkara, Gzira, St. Paul's Bay, Siggiewi, Fgura, Gudja, Raħal Ġdid, Ħaż-Żebbuġ, and Isla, effecting 11 arrests on charges of human trafficking.

The operation took place early yesterday morning, Monday 12 August.

The 6am operation culminated weeks of investigations and information gathering led by the Vulnerable Victims Squad and the Financial Crimes Investigation Department.

Eight Maltese men and one Maltese woman were arrested, as well as a man and a woman from Romania.

Police said the 11 suspects were involved in an organised crime ring of human trafficking.

Searches at the locations resulted in a considerable amount of cash and various valuable items were seized. The amount was not specified.

An inquiry is being conducted by Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia.

All arrestees are being detained at the police lock-up at Floriana GHQ, with investigations still ongoing.