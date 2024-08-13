menu

Man found dead in Nadur residence shaft after falling from roof

Police said that at around 8:00am on Tuesday, their assistance was requested in Triq id-Duru, Nadur

matthew_farrugia
13 August 2024, 10:58am
by Matthew Farrugia
File photo
File photo

A 60-year-old man was found dead in a shaft in his home after falling from the roof of the building. 

Police said that at around 8:00am on Tuesday, their assistance was requested in Triq id-Duru, Nadur. 

When they arrived, the man had already been dead. Preliminary investigations show that he fell from the roof of his home.

Magistrate Brigette Sultana appointed a number of experts to assist in her inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.