Man found dead in Nadur residence shaft after falling from roof

A 60-year-old man was found dead in a shaft in his home after falling from the roof of the building.

Police said that at around 8:00am on Tuesday, their assistance was requested in Triq id-Duru, Nadur.

When they arrived, the man had already been dead. Preliminary investigations show that he fell from the roof of his home.

Magistrate Brigette Sultana appointed a number of experts to assist in her inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.