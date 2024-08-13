Man admits to forcing his way into loved ones' homes to demand money for crack

A 26-year-old man from Marsa was remanded in custody on Tuesday after admitting to having intimidated and threatened his mother, sister, and girlfriend into financing his crack cocaine habit.

Police inspector Colin Sheldon arraigned the man, who is unemployed, before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, on charges of having caused the women to fear that he would use violence against them or their property, both on August 12 when he was arrested, as well as in the weeks and months leading up to it.

He was further charged with insulting and threatening the women, attempting to intimidate his girlfriend into giving him money, breaching a suspended sentence and recidivism.

It is understood that the man had broken down his girlfriend’s door while demanding money from her so that he could buy crack. The defendant’s sister arrived at the scene while this was going on, and was also threatened by the man, who then fled.

It was the man’s sister who had encouraged the girlfriend to file a police report about the man’s threats and unannounced appearances at her workplace, demanding money.

The police arrested the man at his family home, having gone to his mother’s residence shortly after running away from his girlfriend and sister.

When the mother refused to give him money, the defendant proceeded to break down the door to the common area of the block as well as the door to her apartment.

The incident appears to have taken place while the man was under the effects of crack cocaine.

The court was told that the defendant had been off drugs for nearly three years in total, before suffering a relapse.

Lawyer Martina Herrera, assisting the defendant as legal aid counsel, entered a guilty plea on behalf of her client and requested a pre-sentencing report.

The case was adjourned to September for the report to be drawn up. Bail was not requested.