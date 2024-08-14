Elderly man in critical condition after being hit by a car in Birkirkara

An elderly man has suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a car in Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.

Police said that at around 5:10pm, they were informed of an accident. Preliminary investigations show that the 77-year-old victim was hit by a Toyota Corsa driven by a 24-year-old man who lives in Msida.

The elderly man was aided by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.