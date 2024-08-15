Young man sustains serious injuries in early morning Paceville fight

A 21-year-old Colombian man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a fight that broke out at 5:30am in Paceville, the police said.

Two other Colombian men, aged 23 and 36, sustained slight injuries in the brawl, which police said involved mostly workers that had ended their night shift.

The incident happened in Triq Santu Wistin but no further details were provided as to the possible cause of the fight. Police said it is trying to identify the alleged aggressors.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is conducting an inquiry.

This is the second incident in as many weeks involving Colombian people. Last week, a 21-year-old man, Fabian Medina Paira, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a woman after he hit her with a broken glass bottle on a rocky beach in St Julian’s. The man and the woman, both Colombian, did not know each other.

Paira was remanded in custody and the case against him is ongoing.