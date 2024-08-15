menu

Young man sustains serious injuries in early morning Paceville fight

Three men are injured after an early morning fight breaks out in Paceville with police saying one of the men is being treated for serious injuries

kurt_sansone
15 August 2024, 11:57am
by Kurt Sansone
1 min read
Police were called in at 5:30am after a fight left one man seriously injured in Paceville (File photo)
A 21-year-old Colombian man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a fight that broke out at 5:30am in Paceville, the police said.

Two other Colombian men, aged 23 and 36, sustained slight injuries in the brawl, which police said involved mostly workers that had ended their night shift.

The incident happened in Triq Santu Wistin but no further details were provided as to the possible cause of the fight. Police said it is trying to identify the alleged aggressors.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is conducting an inquiry.

This is the second incident in as many weeks involving Colombian people. Last week, a 21-year-old man, Fabian Medina Paira, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a woman after he hit her with a broken glass bottle on a rocky beach in St Julian’s. The man and the woman, both Colombian, did not know each other.

Paira was remanded in custody and the case against him is ongoing.

