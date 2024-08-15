Quadbike overturns on St Paul’s Bay bypass, pillion rider seriously injured

A 34-year-old man who was riding pillion on a quadbike that overturned on the St Paul’s Bay bypass was hospitalised with serious injuries on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at around noon. The 29-year-old driver of the quadbike was certified to have sustained slight injuries.

Both men are Italian and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

The police said investigations into the accident are ongoing.