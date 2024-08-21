Chris Cardona did not read memorandum with Vitals investors before signing it in 2015

Former economy minister Chris Cardona has told a court that he had only read the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government and the investors in the hospitals deal after being called to give evidence before the National Audit Office.

Cardona, a lawyer, testified in the case against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his Minister Konrad Mizzi, and Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, among 14 individuals and 9 companies accused of crimes including money laundering, fraud, conspiracy, and involvement in a criminal organisation.

In addition to the money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges, Muscat and Mizzi are charged with having accepted bribes and corruption in public office, while Schembri stands accused of offences relating to the solicitation of bribes and abuse of his office to exact an unlawful advantage.

‘They asked me to sign it and I signed it’ - Cardona

In his 30 minutes on the witness stand, Cardona attempted to distance himself from the Memorandum of Understanding which he had signed in his ministerial capacity.

He told the court that he had not read the document before signing it and had only done so in preparation for his testimony before the National Audit Office. When asked by both the prosecution and the court why he had signed it, Cardona first replied that he had done so because he had been asked to. “I was the minister responsible for Malta Enterprise. They asked me to sign it and I signed it.”

But Cardona’s explanation changed later in his testimony, after he attempted to downplay the MoU’s importance by saying that the government had subsequently withdrawn from the agreement.

“Why was it signed, then?” asked the Magistrate.

“To see whether it could provide this kind of deliverables.” Cardona replied.

Although the former minister was unable to recall who had been present for the signing, he told the court that he believed it had been signed at the Auberge de Castille, home to the Office of the Prime Minister. “I believe that there were no other officials bar Malta Enterprise officials,” he added moments later. Asked whether a representative from the OPM had been present, Cardona said he did not remember, but was more certain that Muscat had not been present, when asked directly about this by the court. “Madame, if he had, I think I would remember it,” said the former minister.

During cross-examination by one of Muscat’s lawyers, Cardona said that he had not seen anything that stood out or that he was unhappy with in the MoU. “Absolutely not.”

The witness also stated that he had never been pressured into signing the MoU “by Muscat or anyone else.”

He insisted that the MoU had fallen through because it “did not specifically address the government’s plan to modernise the health sector,” leading the magistrate to ask him once again why it had been signed in the first place. Cardona replied that an MoU is “a preliminary non-binding agreement to test the waters, to see the deliverables, whether there is a business plan that compliments the Government’s plan.”

PwC saw no red flags

Also testifying today were several senior figures from PriceWaterhouseCoopers, which had been approached by Singapore-based company Bluestone Special Situation in October 2014 to assist in the preparation of a business plan to be pitched to the Maltese government.

They confirmed that the ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) of Bluestone was Mark Pawley and that the designated point of contact for the project was Ram Tumuluri.

Initially PwC had been engaged to advise on a planned project involving the Gozo hospital. A second engagement came later, this time to assist Bluestone prepare its submissions for the Request for Proposals (RfP).

The RfP was not limited to Gozo and was completely separate to the Gozo project, the court was told.

Michel Ganado, a management consultant at PwC, was also asked by the defence whether the firm had noticed any “red flags.” “At the time, no,” Ganado replied.

He explained that Bluestone was an investment company and that VGH had been incorporated into the Bluestone structure further down the line. “Bluestone Special Situation was the Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) of VGH,” he told the court.