Pedestrian grievously injured after being struck by car in Marsa

A 26-year-old man sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident at around 5:00am on Monday in Marsa's Triq it-Tiġrija.

Police said that the 26-year-old Paola resident was struck by a Ford Kuga driven by a 33-year-old St Paul's Bay resident.

The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he would later be certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.