Pedestrian grievously injured after being struck by car in Marsa

Police said that the 26-year-old Paola resident was struck by a Ford Kuga driven by a 33-year-old St Paul's Bay resident

matthew_farrugia
26 August 2024, 10:56am
by Matthew Farrugia

A 26-year-old man sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident at around 5:00am on Monday in Marsa's Triq it-Tiġrija.

Police said that the 26-year-old Paola resident was struck by a Ford Kuga driven by a 33-year-old St Paul's Bay resident. 

The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he would later be certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
