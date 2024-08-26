Sex worker from Colombia testifies in human trafficking case against nine defendants

A Colombian sex worker gave testimony on Monday as part of a human trafficking case against eight men and one woman who are accused of trafficking South American women to Malta, allegedly forcing them to work in brothels.

The witness, who hails from Medellin, Colombia, shared her experiences of how she ended up in Malta under these circumstances.

The nine defendants were among eleven individuals originally apprehended during coordinated early-morning raids on August 12, targeting multiple locations across Malta, including properties in Birkirkara, Gzira, St. Paul’s Bay, Siggiewi, Fgura, Gudja, Raħal Ġdid, Ħaż-Żebbuġ, and Isla. The police operations were a result of ongoing investigations into human trafficking and prostitution rings operating within the country.

The witness, who identified herself as a salesgirl who occasionally worked as an escort in Colombia, explained that she came to Malta specifically to engage in sex work. “In Colombia, prostitution is legal, and it’s not a problem,” she said, citing economic difficulties as her primary motivation. “I need to support my daughter, my mother, and my grandmother. Economically, life in Colombia is very hard.”

The witness testified that she had been introduced to the idea of working in Malta through a friend and fellow sex worker named Michelle, who was part of a WhatsApp group that connected escorts to opportunities abroad.

“I knew what I was coming to Malta for,” she explained. “There was a WhatsApp chat, and my friend told me I could do that work in Malta.” The chat, she indicated, facilitated the movement of sex workers to various countries, with Malta being a chosen destination due to its use of the Euro, which is strong against the Colombian Peso.

In preparation for her journey, the witness received assistance with her travel arrangements. Her contact in Malta, a person she only knew through disappearing messages, organised her flight tickets and instructed her to bring €500 in cash. The flight from Colombia took her to Madrid before arriving in Malta, with the total cost of travel amounting to €3,700. This amount was to be reimbursed through her earnings from sex work.

Upon arrival, the witness was picked up by a man driving a white car, who she later identified as Clint Lawrence D’Amato, one of the defendants, known by the alias “Miguel.” She was taken to a property described as “normal” with basic amenities. Her work commenced on the very first evening of her arrival.

The witness disclosed her daily routine, which typically spanned from 4pm to 2am, during which she would service five to six clients daily. Her charges were €50 for a 30-minute encounter, with additional charges for ‘extras’ at her discretion. Over ten days, she earned approximately €4,000 before deductions.

She said that she had earned around €2000 from her base rate, but had not seen any of that money, which went to settle her debt for travel expenses. She told the court that she had lived off what she had made for ‘extras’ - which amounted to around €1,500.

The sex worker described how her earnings were collected daily by D’Amato, whom she also identified through a video feed in the courtroom. All instructions and client bookings were communicated via the WhatsApp group, and D’Amato was the only point of contact she had met in person.

She further testified about her limited knowledge of the broader operation and indicated that her involvement in prostitution was a voluntary decision based on economic necessity, to support her dependants in Colombia. “I wanted to settle my debt as quickly as possible,” she told the court.

Despite having her passport, which was always in her possession, the woman said she had not considered leaving, because she did not have enough money to purchase a return ticket to Colombia. After the police raid on the brothel, she had expressed a desire to go back to Colombia but noted that she is currently in Malta due to her involvement in the ongoing case.

Who is accused of what?

All nine of the defendants, Luke Farrugia (36), Clint D’Amato (36), Denzil Farrugia (19), Alexandra Suhov Procora (32), Nicolae Efimov (37), Kane Vassallo (22), Luca Emanuele Corito (21), Dylan McKay (30), and Gordon Cassar (44), are denying charges which include money laundering, promoting or setting up a criminal organisation, forcing individuals into prostitution, holding persons as bonded debtors, and knowingly living off the earnings of prostitution.

Additionally, several defendants face specific charges related to human trafficking for exploitation, assisting in trafficking, and running a brothel. Luke Farrugia and Dylan McKay are also charged with using services from trafficked individuals, with McKay facing further charges related to committing crimes during a suspended sentence and recidivism. D’Amato is also accused of possessing cocaine with intent for distribution.

Cross-examining the woman, lawyer Roberto Montalto questioned the witness’s decision to apply for victim status under the Victims of Crime Act, suggesting that she had always been free to return to Colombia, a point she acknowledged. Further testimony revealed that her passport was currently being held by the police to facilitate her safe repatriation.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud inquired about her communication with family and her understanding of the implications of her status as a trafficking victim. Mifsud asked whether the witness had initially feared being in trouble with the law herself. “Yes, at the time, many fears crossed my mind.” He suggested that this was a factor in the woman’s decision to ask for victim status. “Yes,” replied the witness.

Mifsud asked whether the police had explained to her that if she were to be repatriated to Colombia, she would not be allowed to return to Malta or other Schengen zone countries, and whether this had affected her choice to request victim status. The woman said that it had not.

Inspector Spiteri replied that if valid grounds for victim status hadn’t been found, she would have simply been deported to Colombia.

Inspector Spiteri asked whether, in her chat with “Private”, she had ever been provided with information about tourist attractions in Malta, besides escort work. Her reply was that she had not.

Had someone forced her to collaborate, asked the magistrate. “Was it a voluntary decision on her part or was she threatened with deportation?” She had not been threatened with deportation, replied the woman, confirming that the police had not spoken to her until she gave her statement.

In reply to a question by lawyer Charles Mercieca, the woman confirmed that she had not been mistreated or abused in Malta. She had sent money back to Colombia voluntarily, the witness confirmed in reply to another question. “I didn’t want to leave. I only wanted to leave when I saw the police.”