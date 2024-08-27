Elderly woman killed after she was struck by vehicle in Qormi

An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Qormi.

Police said that they were informed of an accident in Triq l-Isqof Scicluna at around 1:45pm.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman who lived in Ħaż-Żebbuġ, was certified dead on-site.

Police said she was hit by an Isuzu NQR driven by a 34-year-old who lives in Birgu. The driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further observations.

Police investigations are still ongoing, as Magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry.

This is the second road fatality registered on Tuesday.