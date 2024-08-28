menu

Authorities arrest 45 found to be illegally residing in Malta

The individuals were stopped at roadblocks in a number of localities

matthew_farrugia
28 August 2024, 7:25pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Police)
Police have arrested and detained 45 people from a number of countries after they were found to be residing in Malta illegally. 

The individuals were stopped at roadblocks in a number of localities including Paola and Burmarrad. The countries of origin of those arrested are Albania, Syria, Nigeria, Ghana, and Mali. 

In a statement on Wednesday, police said that two drivers have been charged with driving without a driving license.

Police also stated that Transport Malta took action against a number of vehicles without the proper license or insurance. 

"Meanwhile, JobsPlus is also investigating people in relation to irregular jobs to foreign workers," the police added.

The Detention Services Agency and Identità were also assisting in these operations. 

Those arrested are being held in a detention centre until they are repatriated to their country of origin or another country where they can reside. 

