Frenchman admits to jewellery theft after police failed to help following robbery

A man who had been robbed of his belongings as he slept in a boat was moved to steal jewellery from a shop after finding no help from the police, a court was told on Thursday.

Claude Junior Jouvency, 29, from France, had come to Malta three weeks ago to work and ended up unemployed, sleeping in a boat moored off Manoel Island.

He was arrested yesterday morning, following a botched robbery at a jewellery store in Sliema, in which he scuffled with an employee who tried to prevent him from leaving the shop.

Police inspectors Michael Vella and Stephen Gulia charged Jouvency after the man tried to steal a gold bracelet and choker from a jewellery shop in Sliema. The female shop attendant had managed to take the necklace out of the man’s hand, but she was unable to do the same with the bracelet, as the thief put it down his trousers.

During his arraignment before Magistrate Abigail Critien on Thursday, the man, who was assisted by legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft, aggravated by violence and value.

The prosecution informed the court that the defendant was a squatter, who lived in a boat moored near Manoel Island. The stolen items were in the process of being returned to their rightful owners, inspector Gulia said, as the prosecution recommended a prison sentence.

Zammit Young told the court that Jouvency had only been in Malta for a few weeks. “He was robbed, and went to the police but found no help from them and so decided to steal something.”

Gulia confirmed that this was the case, adding that the thief was arrested around an hour after the robbery, still carrying the stolen bracelet.

The court adjourned the case to 3 September for sentencing. Bail was not requested in the interim.

Prosecutors Martina Calleja and Miryea Mifsud represented the Office of the Attorney General in the proceedings.