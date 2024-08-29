Man admits to threatening partner over male attention while on holiday

A 47-year-old man from Siġġiewi is to be sentenced later this month after he admitted to having threatened to smash a glass in his partner’s face, because men had taken an interest in her during a holiday in Sardinia.

The defendant was arraigned before magistrate Abigail Critien on Thursday on charges of having caused the woman to fear that violence would be used against her or her property, assault and misuse of electronic telecommunications equipment.

The man is understood to have threatened to smash his glass in the woman’s face after a group of men started paying her too much attention for his liking.

The woman had abandoned her holiday and returned to Malta the next day, with the man being arrested upon his return, a few days later.

The case was discussed privately by the lawyers for the parties and the magistrate, out of hearing range of the public in the courtroom.

After the parties returned to their places in the courtroom, the man pleaded guilty, confirming his plea after being given time to reconsider.

Bail was requested after the court announced that it would be handing down judgement on Tuesday.

The prosecution did not object to the defence’s request for bail pending sentencing.

The man was released from arrest against a €500 deposit and a €2,000 personal guarantee, with the court ordering the man to observe a curfew.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim, with the court ordering the man not to attempt to communicate with the woman or approach her.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca assisted the defendant.

Inspectors Colin Sheldon and Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Magistrate Abigail Critien presided over the court.