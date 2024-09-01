Motorcycle driver in critical condition after Mosta hit and run

Police are searching for a driver who critically injured a motorcycle driver in an accident on Saturday night before fleeing the scene.

In a statement, police said the accident occurred at around 8:15pm in Triq iż-Żejfa, Mosta.

Preliminary studies show that the 50-year-old motorcycle driver was hit by a vehicle that later took off. Police said the suspect also had an impact with two other cars, although their drivers suffered no injuries.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Anthony Agius Bonnici has launched an inquiry into the case, while the police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.