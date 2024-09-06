Taxi driver saves woman from violent assault by her former boyfriend

The intervention of an unnamed taxi driver would appear to have saved a woman from a violent assault, or worse, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

Msida resident, Santosh Bhandari, 31, a chef from Punjab, India, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia on Friday, accused of intimidating, insulting and causing slight injuries to his former girlfriend.

Inspector Audrey Micallef, prosecuting, told the court that the police’s Domestic Violence Unit had received a report from the victim on 4 September.

The woman had told the police that their three-year relationship had ended 18 months ago, but the man still wanted to control her. The former couple work at the same place and still lived under the same roof, together with two of the defendant’s male friends, she said.

“Whenever he would see her messaging other men on her mobile phone, he would tell her to keep in mind that she was ‘still his' and threaten to kick her out of both the flat and workplace” explained the inspector.

Bhandari had been drinking heavily on the night of the incident in question, and upon seeing the woman using her phone, had grabbed both her shoulders and shook her violently, telling her that she was “his and his alone” and that he would not allow her to speak to anyone else ever again.

Not long after that, the defendant hailed a taxi and insisted on the victim sharing the ride with him. Despite her refusals, the woman ended up complying.

When the taxi arrived at the flat, after they got out of the vehicle, the defendant had once again grabbed the woman by the shoulders and shook her violently. Upon seeing this, the driver got out of his taxi to help the woman, ending up pinning the defendant down until the police arrived.

While the police officers were there, they had phoned Inspector Micallef, who heard the man in the background telling the woman several times “I will kill you. Today I will kill you.”

Her officers also reported that he had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

After ascertaining that they did not need backup, the inspector ordered the officers to bring Bhandari to the Valletta police station, where he was held in the lockup after refusing medical assistance.

Bhandari initially pleaded guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Friday afternoon.

The court informed him that he could face up to five years in prison together with a fine of up to €15,000 and gave him several minutes to consult with his lawyer, Alexia Vassallo.

Addressing the court with the assistance of two interpreters, the man then withdrew his admission of guilt and pleaded not guilty instead. Bail was not requested.

