Man on probation after returning stolen items

A thief whose conscience spurred him to return the items that he had stolen has been sentenced to probation after admitting to related charges.

Police Inspector Kurt Farrugia and prosecutor Juliana Magro Conti arraigned 42-year-old Endrick Azzopardi before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia on Friday.

Azzopardi, who is from Bormla, pleaded guilty to charges of theft aggravated by value and committing an offence against an elderly person on 7 August, as well as to a second theft, on 24 August.

Inspector Farrugia told the court that on 7 August, an elderly woman had reported being robbed of her wallet while walking in Birgu.

CCTV footage from the area showed a man matching the description given by the victim, running in the direction of Zabbar.

Later that month, a mobile phone, designer sunglasses and a packet of cigarettes were stolen from the Kalkara regatta club. The police were subsequently informed that Endrick Azzopardi had returned the stolen items, with the exception of a packet of cigarettes.

When the police spotted Azzopardi entering the regatta club, dressed in the same clothes as the footage of the first incident, he was arrested. The man had admitted to both incidents during his interrogation.

The court was told that the defendant had returned the items he had stolen in the second theft, and was in the process of paying back the cash he had stolen from the elderly woman, in instalments.

After Azzopardi pleaded guilty, the court warned him that the maximum punishment for the charges was imprisonment for 10 years, but the man confirmed his admission after the court gave him time to consult with his lawyer.

Making submissions on punishment, Magro Conti acknowledged the man’s early admission and full cooperation with the police, telling the court that he had already paid back €30 of the approximately €300 stolen during the first theft.

She suggested the court impose a probation order of maximum duration that way Azzopardi would receive the professional help and guidance he needed.

Inspector Farrugia explained that the theft had been prompted by Azzopardi’s drug addiction.

After the defence did not object to the punishment being proposed, the court sentenced the man to probations for three years, also ordering him to pay €10 to the second victim for the stolen cigarettes and to settle the outstanding balance of €270 owed to the first victim within six months.