Man, 28, in critical condition after crashing small truck into a tree

A 28-year-old driver is fighting for his life after losing control of a truck and crashing into a tree and a wall.

Police said the accident happened at around 7:30pm on Friday in Triq il-Palma, Fgura.

Preliminary investigations show that the driver, a 28-year-old who lives in St Julian's, lost control of his vehicle.

He was aided by a medical team as well as workers from the Civil Protection Department before being taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.